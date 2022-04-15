Cleared: Franklin Co. crash causing delays along US-220N

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A two-vehicle crash briefly closed southbound Route 29 in Albemarle County on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection with Taylors Gap Road. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person suffered minor injuries but no one was taken to...
Two crashes on Interstate 40 are causing major traffic delays Sunday afternoon in North Carolina. A 12:28 p.m. crash on I-40 East near NC-40 had traffic at a miles-long standstill. One of two lanes of traffic remain closed. The state advised drivers to take exit 355 and make a left...
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — More than a month after a body was discovered along a road by a passerby, the Martinsville Police Department shared the identity and manner of death for that body. According to the department, a call came at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 about a body lying in a ditch on […]
(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rocky Mount man has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of a woman Thursday. Timothy Dexter Walton, 60, was arrested for murder and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. The charges are for the April 14 death of...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County. According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 7:20 p.m. Thursday on Route 608, half a mile west of Route 689 in Rockbridge County. William Plogger, 50, of Glasgow was driving a Can-Am...
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — An early-morning house fire in the 100 block of Fortner Avenue took the life of a boy, according to police. At 12:38 a.m. Friday, Smyth County deputies arrived at the scene to find the house engulfed in flames as several crews worked to extinguish the fire. A release from the Smyth […]
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A 40-year-old man is dead after a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Wythe County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said the accident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 60 mile-marker when a 1995 Volvo tractor-trailer was going north, ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says no one was injured after a commercial fire on Greenbrier Ave early Thursday morning. Crews say they arrived at the 2000 block of Greenbrier to find flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. The fire was contained to the roof...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A week after a man’s body was discovered in a Pittsylvania County pond following a report of a crash, the medical examiner’s office has confirmed both the cause and manner of his death. According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 1100 block of Player Road […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No structures were damaged in a brush fire that burned half an acre in Roanoke County Friday afternoon. At 1:00 p.m. April 15, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the fire in the 3900 block of Carvins Cove Road. Crews report finding a fire with structures in the area, and controlling the fire within half an hour.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called to the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway around 1 p.m. on report of a grenade being found near the Goodwill. Businesses in the immediate area of the incident were evacuated.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A major breakthrough in a decade-long investigation happened Thursday. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Heather Hodges’ boyfriend, Paul Jordan II has been indicted in her death. Hodges was reported missing 10 years ago. Thursday, Crystal Songer, Hodges’ older sister, heard the news.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted in Amherst County was arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges in Madison Heights, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they went to the 400 block of Winesap Road in Madison Heights for a report of a suspicious person.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police say they responded to a report of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Friday at 2500 Delta Drive NW. No victims were located, but property was found to be damaged. The investigation is ongoing. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged on the...
