ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Woman say she eats healthier than she did before thanks to dumpster diving

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

A TikToker says she eats healthier than she ever did before thanks to her dumpster-diving endeavours.

Jillian ( @jillian_rn4 ) regularly shares her finds with her 115,000 followers.

After washing what she finds thoroughly, she sets about creating delicious recipes.

In one of her most popular recent videos, she said: “Something that I tell people is that since I’ve started dumpster diving, I actually think I eat healthier than I did before.”

In the clip - which has received over two million views since it was uploaded last month - she whips up a smoothie using oranges, bananas, pineapple, protein powder, and oat milk.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She explained: “I drink a fresh fruit smoothie probably every day because the food that I find most is typically fruit that is just a tiny bit too ripe for purchasers. Maybe there’s a bruise or two, but it’s great frozen in a smoothie.”

To go with the smoothie, she cooked a cauliflower pizza that she previously found in a dumpster. When she found it, it was still frozen.

She said: “At the end of the day I had a completely free lunch, other than a tiny splash of oat milk and a little bit of protein powder, and all of it unfortunately was destined for the dump.”

Opinion was split in the comment section.

One viewer wrote: “So much food gets thrown out and there’s nothing wrong with it.”

One viewer who works in a grocery store said: “We honestly throw stuff that's not even expired or bad. so I mean I honestly don't see anything wrong with this. go you!”

But another remarked: “And this is why I DONT EAT AT EVERYONE’S HOUSE DAYUM.”

Another asked why she dives into dumpsters in the first place.

In a previous video , she explained that she dumpster dives to tackle food waste and consumerism.

She said: “To me and my mind and the way that my mind works, it doesn’t seem right for me to go and buy new food if there is perfectly good food, unspoiled, in the dumpster just waiting for me.

“I think another element, honestly, is that it can be kind of fun. A lot of times I don’t find anything… but then when I do find something good it’s exciting.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

What Time You Should Actually Be Eating Dinner, According To An Expert

We have long associated breakfast with the early morning hours, with many people eating breakfast at around 8 or 9 in the morning. We commonly have lunch in the afternoon, such as a sandwich at 12 or a quick bite to eat at 1. But what about dinner? Do we eat as soon as we get home? Do we eat in the later part of the evening? A good dinner is something we all look forward to, but what time should we eat it?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpster Diving#Food Waste#Fresh Fruit
Daily Mail

ASK CAROLINE: I’m fed up of looking after my friend

Q A friend who is in her 60s became ill many years ago and, as a result, feels anxious and unsafe about being on her own. She is single with no family. Although her doctor believes she would cope, she insists that she needs someone to be with her all the time – either in her home or by her going to a friend’s house. For many years, several of her friends and I have operated a sort of rota, where she stays with each of us for a week or two at a time. She doesn’t drive and lives several miles away. I prefer her to stay with me rather than visit her because I like to be in my own home. Recently she has started asking to stay more frequently. I think some friends have had enough and dropped out. I try to be sympathetic, but every suggestion I make as to how she could help herself – such as joining clubs or groups – is brushed aside. I’ve suggested she pay a carer to stay overnight, which she could afford, but she doesn’t want a stranger in her home. She will not consider moving to sheltered accommodation. My husband and I are in our 70s; he has heart problems and we both have arthritis. We want to enjoy the time we have left together, not worrying or feeling responsible for someone else. We’ve brought up children, nursed elderly and sick parents and now help out with grandchildren. We feel that any spare time should be ours. It has been going on for several years now with no end in sight. Am I being selfish?
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Recipes
The Independent

Woman reveals her date Googled her medications after finding them in the bathroom: ‘My jaw dropped’

A woman has shared a text she received from her date, in which he admitted to Googling the medications he found in her bathroom before asking if she was “mentally ill”.In a recent video shared on TikTok, Chloe, @b****craft444, shared a screenshot of a text from someone who she appeared to have gone on a recent date with. According to the screenshot, Chloe began the conversation by asking how his evening was going. However, in response, the man sent a text in which he revealed that he did research on some of the medications he found in her bathroom and...
TV & VIDEOS
Tracey Folly

I refuse to eat veal since having it on my honeymoon

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I developed a taste for veal as a teenager. The last time I ate veal was on my honeymoon. I have to say; it wasn't the best experience. The veal was tough and chewy—not at all like I remembered it being. I won't be ordering veal again.
Tracey Folly

My husband didn't buy me a nice engagement ring because he was broke

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My ring was cheap, ugly, and I hated it. I thought it made me look cheap, and it made my husband look like he didn't care enough to buy me something better. The ring was too skimpy, and I felt like it drew too much negative attention to my hand.
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy