ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas congressman introduces bill to improve Hispanic education resources

By Nathaniel Puente
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b40eI_0fAdR1kE00

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — To address educational challenges faced by Hispanics, a bill has been introduced in Congress to facilitate more resources to those areas’ educational institutions.

H.R. 7454, also known as the “Hispanic Educational Resources and Empowerment Act of 2022” was introduced into Congress on April 7 by Representative Joaquin Castro (TX-20). There are 19 Democratic co-sponsors of the bill, including Representative Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15).

Bus with migrants sent by Texas governor arrives in DC

The bill’s text states that Hispanics face disparities compared to other groups of people when it comes to educational achievements based on “lower grades, lower scores on standardized tests, and higher dropout rates.”

These issues are intensified and will continue to grow as Hispanics represent the “largest, youngest, and second-fastest growing minority population in the United States” and make up 26 percent of the nation’s prekindergarten through grade 12 school population, according to the bill’s text.

Despite being the nation’s largest minority group, the text affirms that Hispanics “lag behind non-Hispanic Whites, Blacks, and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islanders in educational attainment of high school diplomas, associate’s degrees, and bachelor’s degrees.”

O’Rourke visits STC, criticizes Abbott’s immigration policies

Weekly earning averages for people with only high school degrees are hundreds of dollars lower compared to people with associate’s or bachelor’s degrees, according to the bill. With an estimated 6.9 million Hispanics expected to join the workforce in this decade, these disparities could significantly impact Latinos in a negative way.

In an effort to bridge this educational gap, H.R. 7454 aims to amend the “Higher Education Act of 1965” by enhancing course offerings, program quality, and overall functionality of educational institutions that serve a large number of Hispanics.

In order to qualify, an educational institution must have at least 25 percent of its student body made up of Hispanics or be an “emerging Hispanic-serving institution” with at least 15 percent of its population made up of Hispanics.

20 Texas senators send letter to Texas Board of pardons and Paroles on Melissa Lucio case

Schools deemed eligible will be able to submit grants for funding that can be used for creating a “college-bound culture,” preparing students for postsecondary education, and aligning coursework and graduation requirements matching entrance guidelines for colleges and universities.

The bill’s text also calls for the development or improvement of career and technical education, work-based learning, and advanced coursework.

Each educational entity that applies for the grants under this bill will be required to report on how they will use the funding and affirm they are using the funds appropriately.

The bill will have to pass through a vote in the House of Representatives and Senate and be signed by the President before going into law.

To read the bill’s full text, visit here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Correctional officer arrested for allegedly selling tobacco products in Polk County Jail

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a correctional officer and an inmate for allegedly bringing and selling tobacco products into the Polk County Jail. Correctional Officer Carly Viola Noack, 30, of Votaw, and Polk County Jail inmate Mark Anthony Jacobs, 19, of Goodrich were both investigated and charged with introducing […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Damage in East Texas from storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe storms with strong winds hit the East Texas area Tuesday and Wednesday. Have any severe weather photos or videos? Feel free to send them in via email at tips@ketk.com. Storm damage in Chandler, sent by Samantha Rhoades Kara Jane Johnston sent some photos of storm damage off of South Azalea: […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Education
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Dallas Observer

With Even Republicans Lashing Out, Abbott (Kind Of) Walks Back Increased Border Inspection

Even Republicans now are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to cool it with the extra border security. In an open letter to the governor this week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called Abbott’s recent border policy an “economy killing action.” Abbott’s administration recently implemented more commercial inspections, creating more hassles for truckers and a bottleneck of shipments at the border.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquin Castro
The Independent

Abbott plan to bus migrants to DC condemned as ‘gimmick’ by Texas Republican as it emerges scheme would be voluntary

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he will round up migrants at the border and ship them on busses to Washington DC, where they will be unloaded at the steps of the US Capitol. "President Biden refuses to come to the southern border to see the chaos he has created. So, we're taking the border to him. Texas will be transporting illegal immigrants to the U.S. Capitol," Mr Abbott wrote.But only if they want to go.The governor's move was clearly meant to be a show of force to Texan conservatives ahead of his gubernatorial race this fall, but upon further...
IMMIGRATION
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postsecondary Education#Education Act#Educational Attainment#Hispanics#Racism#H R 7454#Democratic#Non Hispanic#Asian American#Native American#Islanders
Fox News

Biden is creating the worst illegal immigrant crisis ever

America's border security is about to go from terrible to the worst it has ever been. The number of illegal aliens who crossed into America in 2021 was an all-time record at over 2 million. President Joe Biden's reckless immigration policies in his first year have led to the most lawless southern border in decades. And while Border Patrol's daily illegal alien apprehensions are already very high, the Biden regime is about to blow the hinges off the doors for a wide-open border with catastrophic consequences for American sovereignty and rule of law.
POTUS
Reform Austin

Analysis: Abbott’s Border Initiative Is Expensive, Ineffective And Not As Tough As It Sounds

Caring more about politics than about people is apparently easy, once you get the hang of it. Gov. Greg Abbott wants to bus undocumented immigrants to Washington, D.C., to display his opposition to the Biden administration’s immigration policies, to win some attention in an election year and to turn conversation away from the thin results of the state’s expensive border security efforts.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

U.S. teens recruited to drive migrants from Mexican border

SUNLAND PARK, N.M., April 11 (Reuters) - Seventeen-year-old Santi sits in his car outside shops in Sunland Park, New Mexico, watching a pulsing blue dot on his mobile telephone. Human smugglers have hired him to pick up migrants here, less than a mile from the Mexican border, and take them...
KIDS
The El Paso Times

Chihuahua governor reaches deal with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over cross-border trade slowdown in El Paso

Chihuahua state governor Maria Eugenia "Maru" Campos has struck a deal with Gov. Greg Abbott that resolves a massive slowdown in cross-border commerce that followed Abbott's decision to increase state inspections of trucks. In a joint news conference Thursday evening, Campos and Abbott announced the agreement after a meeting in Austin. Abbott said Campos presented "the...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy