Russia places sanctions on Illinois lawmakers

By Gretchen Teske
 1 day ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple Illinois lawmakers have been sanctioned by the Russian government. WMBD has confirmed those include Congress members Rodney Davis (R) and Cheri Bustos (D) and Representative Darin LaHood (R).

Here are all the weapons the US is sending to Ukraine

Below is a copy of the letter Bustos sent to Russian President Putin:

Hey there Kremlin Gremlin,

This week, I learned I’ve been officially sanctioned by the Russian Foreign Ministry for my support for freedom, democracy and the Ukrainian people.

I don’t know how I will ever recover from this devastating blow.

While these sanctions hold about as much weight as a vote in your sham elections, I am deeply saddened that I will no longer have the opportunity to sunbathe in Siberia or mingle in Moscow.

But seriously, if your Foreign Ministry can send me a copy, I’d love to have it framed on my wall.

XOXO,

Cheri

LaHood responded in a similar manner by saying:

“As Vladimir Putin continues his unprovoked war in Ukraine, I am proud to be sanctioned by his murderous regime. On the House Intelligence Committee, I will continue to work with my colleagues to support our allies and expose Vladimir Putin for the war criminal he is. Thugs like Putin will never intimidate the United States of America.”

The sanctions were announced against 398 bipartisan members of the U.S. House of Representatives .

Kurt McConnaha
1d ago

when rich people that control us all put sanctions on their countries they dont care. it doesn't interrupt their lives. politicians and Hollywood live in their own world. and i group politicians and Hollywood together. putin and zelensky are in that group. politicians and hollywood. i live in the real world. we struggle day to day. does not matter race or nationality. its rich versus poor.

Common Sense
1d ago

Putin's government announcements are more comical by the minute.🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣

WLM2
1d ago

he's just blowing hot air, notice when he leans to the side, he's just a Putin.

