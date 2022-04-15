ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Police: Man fatally pushed woman into train

 1 day ago

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of fatally pushing a woman in front of a freight train in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said.

The woman, whose name has not yet been made public, was hit by the train Monday morning in the city of Riverside, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles, police said Thursday.

This undated photo provided by the Riverside Police Department shows Kevin Errol Lewis. Lewis has been arrested on suspicion of murder after he allegedly pushed a woman in front of a moving train in Southern California, authorities said Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Riverside Police Department via AP)

Riverside police said in a statement that the woman and the man, Kevin Errol Lewis, were in an argument next to the railroad tracks that turned physical.

During the altercation, Lewis allegedly shoved the woman he was in a dating relationship with into the path of the train, killing her, police said.

Officers found Lewis, 41, nearby and detained him, police said. He is being held in jail without bail on suspicion of murder and domestic violence, as well as several outstanding warrants for theft and narcotics violations.

Lewis, whom police described as a transient man, is scheduled to appear in court on April 25, online jail records showed.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The killing was similar to a death in New York City in January that shocked the city after a woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train beneath Times Square in an apparently unprovoked attack.

Police charged Martial Simon, whom authorities said was homeless, in the slaying of Michelle Alyssa Go.

Simon is being held in a hospital prison ward and is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, online jail and court records show.

