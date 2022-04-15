ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks

What’s open, closed on Easter Sunday 2022

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DezWn_0fAdQusD00

(NEXSTAR) – While it’s not a federal holiday, last-minute errands on Easter Sunday 2022 may get tricky if you don’t do your homework.

For some big-name businesses, Sunday will mean normal operating hours, while others will modify their schedules or close completely.

Full Pink Moon to dazzle the night sky ahead of Easter

Because the holiday falls on a Sunday, most banks, government buildings and schools will be closed as usual. The United States Postal Service doesn’t observe Easter as a holiday, so service will continue as normal, but your local post office may close on Sundays.

Most fast-food and casual restaurants such as Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Sizzler and others will be open, but hours may change for the holiday. Malls, however, often close on Easter, so you may want to double-check your local shopping center’s hours on Sunday.

Peeps: The Easter treat you can’t destroy

When it comes to notable stores and restaurants, here are some that will be open and closed on Easter Sunday, according to WJZY, in case you need to hop in for a bite or to pick up a few dozen eggs:

Open on Easter

  • 7-Eleven
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors (reduced hours)
  • Advance Auto Parts
  • AutoZone
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (reduced hours)
  • Big Lots
  • CVS Pharmacy
  • Dollar General
  • Food Lion
  • Harris Teeter
  • Lowes Foods
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts
  • Pep Boys
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Spectrum (reduced hours)
  • Staples
  • Starbucks
  • The Home Depot
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods Market

Closed on Easter

  • ALDI
  • Belk
  • Best Buy
  • Container Store
  • Costco
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Dillard’s
  • Dollar Tree
  • Hobby Lobby
  • HomeGoods
  • IKEA
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lidl
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Nordstrom / Nordstrom Rack
  • Office Depot
  • Publix
  • Ross Dress for Less
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Tractor Supply Co.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Breaking down President Joe Biden’s visit to Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday marks President Joe Biden’s first visit to the Piedmont Triad since taking office. Biden landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Air Force One shortly after 1 p.m. Local and state leaders came out for the president’s visit, including Gov. Roy Cooper, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, and Rep. Kathy Manning. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Sen. Thom Tillis blasts Biden ahead of Greensboro visit, says NC is ‘tired of President Biden’s excuses’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) railed against President Joe Biden ahead of the president’s Thursday visit to Greensboro. Biden is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. in NC A&T State University’s Alumni-Foundation Event Center at 200 North Benbow Road in Greensboro. The White House says Biden will be speaking on inflation, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Food Lion#Lowes Foods#Taco Bell#Mcdonald#Sizzler#Wjzy#Academy Sports Outdoors
KRMG

Easter 2022: Which grocery stores are open on Easter?

Easter is a time for family and friends, and that means good food, too. If you plan to cook a meal at home and realize you need an ingredient at the last minute, there are some grocery stores that remain open on the holiday. Below is a list of grocery...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

This Fan-Favorite Arby's Deal Is Back On The Menu

Arby's has a catchphrase that's short, simple, and to the point: "We have the meats." And though the chain is known for its cold cut sandwiches, it actually does have more meats on the menu than just deli turkey, roast beef, and ham. In fact, it just brought back Arby's boneless wings, which were tested in December of 2020, and debuted as a limited-time menu option in October of 2021.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Publix
LivingCheap

Enjoy all-you-can-eat buffet for $3.99 at Cicis Pizza

Many pizza lovers on a budget are already aware of Cicis Pizza for its popular (and affordable) all-you-can-eat buffet. The buffet includes pizza, pasta, salad and dessert. It’s enough food and variety of choices to satisfy every family member without breaking the bank. And hungry bargain hunters will want to take advantage of the restaurant’s Early Week Deal for even bigger savings.
RESTAURANTS
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Boyfriend of Franklin Co. woman who went missing in 2012 indicted on murder charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A decade after a Rocky Mount woman disappeared, Franklin County authorities announced Thursday that the woman’s then-boyfriend has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Heather Hodges was reported missing from her home on Shady Lane by her live-in boyfriend, Paul R. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Need your yard mowed in the Triad? There’s an app for that

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – First it was Uber and Lyft to pick you up and give you a ride. Then it was Uber Eats and Grubhub (and others) to deliver culinary delights to your door. Now there’s a no-touch, “Uber-like” app to mow your grass and trim your shrubs. GreenPal, based in Nashville, launched in […]
CELL PHONES
FOX8 News

Beasley launches TV ad, will visit Guilford County company

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Cheri Beasley, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, has launched her first television campaign ad in the days leading up to a visit to Guilford County. Beasley, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, is favored prohibitively to beat out 10 other Democrats in […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy