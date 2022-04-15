Orange County Sheriff asking for help finding missing girl

UPDATE: According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Julieanna has been located and is safe.

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Locust Grove area.

According to police, Julieanna Munoz was last seen Friday at around 1:40 p.m. wearing blue denim shorts and a white hoodie with the word “California” on it.

Anyone with information regarding Julieanna’s whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1234.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.