Orange County, VA

Orange County Sheriff asking for help finding missing girl

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

UPDATE: According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Julieanna has been located and is safe.

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Locust Grove area.

According to police, Julieanna Munoz was last seen Friday at around 1:40 p.m. wearing blue denim shorts and a white hoodie with the word “California” on it.

Anyone with information regarding Julieanna’s whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1234.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

