Horry County, SC

Loris-area fire rekindles, residents could see smoke

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire in the Loris area has rekindled, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 2:41 p.m. to the area of Mt. Olive Road and Green Sea Road in the Loris area for a smoke call, HCFR said. A fire that was previously in the area rekindled and residents may see smoke.

No injuries are reported and no structures are threatened, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission and the Loris Fire Department are assisting.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

