Law & Legal: Voting rights, police reform, and more legal talk

WAOK News Talk
 1 day ago
Law & Legal with Juandolyn Stokes and Attorney C.K. Hoffler explain strategies for voting rights, police reform, and our newest justice of the Supreme Court that may help advance those efforts.

Atlanta, GA
All the latest local breaking news stories from Atlanta.

