Scali: Pace - the Paradise Valley disgrace and why your vote matters

I’ve lived in Paradise Valley over 27 years; and, it didn’t take me long to see who Pace really is.

Ms. Pace recently launched her mayoral campaign with an advertisement entitled “Pace’s Track Record.” The track mayoral candidate Julie Pace is on is one riddled with mistruths, manipulations, and self-serving acts. I know from personal experience as her neighbor.

On Nov. 30, 2020, Ms. Pace, sent an email to several staff members instructing the staff not to issue building permits on certain properties she had targeted.

Specifically she said “Hold off approving any building...until we get this situation under control with a new policy.” It is not a matter for one council member to issue or not issue permits for properties they like or don’t like.

It is required by law for the staff to issue permits if they are compliant with current code.

Not only is it a conflict for Pace to use political influence for self-serving interests, but if town staff had listened it would have been illegal, and in this case would have put the TOPV on the losing end of a lawsuit.

Fortunately, town staff did the right thing and ignored Councilwoman Pace’s demands.

As early as 2016, Pace rallied her neighboring property owners to form an alliance against me (my property is 200 feet above hers) because she didn’t want a property built higher on the mountain than her own.

Pace laid out a plan to sue me using her neighbors money which was estimated to cost $400,000. They spent over $1,200,000 to sue me, the judge also ordered that they pay my legal fees in excess of $350,000.

Pace is a disgraceful neighbor, attorney and self serving politician. I support property rights and Mayor Bien- Willner and Councilman Dembow.

Editor’s Note: Terrance Scali is a resident of Paradise Valley.