Family, friends and first responders honor Lt. Philip Wigal in Good Friday funeral service

WOOSTER – Dan Leighty never met Philip Wigal.

And he doesn't know the family of the 35-year-old firefighter who died Monday while working a traffic crash along I-71.

Yet, Leighty walked the short distance from his Wooster home to Oak Hill Road where he waited nearly two hours to view the funeral procession for the Town & Country Fire District lieutenant and pay his respects.

"I felt I should be here," Leighty said. "This is when you realize just how important it is what first responders do."

Wigal's death is being felt across Northeast Ohio, with nearly three dozen fire and EMS agencies from Akron to Holmes County and Ashland to Wayne counties packing the Wooster Church of the Nazarene to attend the veteran firefighter's Good Friday funeral service.

The funeral, expected to conclude at 11 a.m., ran an extra hour, giving family and friends time to reminisce about Wigal.

A graveside ceremony following the procession was held in West Salem Cemetery.

Those unable to attend the funeral watched it online via the church's YouTube channel .

A dozen people walked several blocks to the procession route to support Wigal's family and first responders. Some stood solemnly while others waved American Flags.

Wigal was killed during a routine traffic investigation when a commercial vehicle struck him, several vehicles, and a state trooper, who was injured in the crash.

A lifelong dream to be a firefighter

Wigal's parents, Mike and Kathy Wigal, took the podium together, prepared to remember their son.

Mike Wigal went first. As he spoke, the tears arrived, choking his speech. He looked down. After a moment and a few breaths, he looked forward and started again.

Wigal remembered his son as someone who never accepted praise or reward for doing a good job.

"He was the son that would say, 'I don't deserve this; I was just doing my job,'" Wigal said.

It was his dream to be a firefighter since he was 4 years old, he said.

Wigal began his career out of high school when he joined the department in August 2006 as a part-time firefighter.

In 2011, he was promoted to lieutenant, and in May 2014 he was hired full time.

He was one of three full-time firefighters that served alongside 24 volunteer members in the district.

Turning to the fire and EMS agencies at the funeral, Mike Wigal recognized that this week was hard not just for his family, but also for first responders.

It was a week of grief that saw the loss of two first responders, including Philip Wigal.

Executive Director of the Wayne County Regional Training Facility, Erica Springer , died of "medical-related causes" on Monday, according to Terrell Dallas, fire chief of the Wooster Township Fire Department.

That same day, two teenagers died after their dirt bike collided with a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign in Salt Creek Township.

Remembering a son, brother, father, husband and friend

As family members and friends spoke about Philip Wigal, they each agreed he was a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his two daughters.

His brother remembered how his eyes were bright and his voice giddy when he talked about his wife.

As children, they played at every chance they got and broke far too many items around the house, he said, looking back at his parents with a grin.

When Kathy Wigal spoke about her son, she remembered he was nicknamed Flipper as a child, was always dirty and probably got away with too much.

"It's hard to understand why God took him from us after just six months of marriage," Wigal said. "But we can be grateful that Philip Wigal was in our lives."

As a teen, her son was in a car accident with a friend. A truck struck the vehicle they were test-driving, wrecking it, she said.

"Looking at the state of the truck after the accident, it was a miracle that our boys survived," she said.

Later, his friend, Lt. John Runkle, would die in Afghanistan , she said.

"The ironic part is that (Philip Wigal) died not far from the stretch of highway dedicated to John," she said.

Supporting the Wigal family

Following Philip Wigal's death, fire departments, businesses and community members set up fundraisers to support his family.

Miss Amy's Bakery in Wooster teamed with Lerch's Donuts to raise money for Wigal's wife and daughters with a bake sale. All proceeds will go to the family.

"Lt. Wigal sacrificed his life in the line of duty on Monday, April 11th," the bakery posted on Facebook . "If you knew Phil, you loved him. He deserves all the honor and gratitude in the world."

The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday , April 19, at 1494 East Smithville Western Rd.

A GoFundMe account was set up by the Town & Country Fire District with a $10,000 goal. As of Friday afternoon, nearly $32,000 had been pledged. All proceeds are to go to the Wigal family.

A second Facebook donation account was created by Running 4 Heroes, a charity that raises money for injured first responders. Nearly $3,000 had been pledged to the $10,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.

The Ashland City Fire Department will offer all proceeds from its 49th annual Pancake Day to the Wigal family, according to the department's Facebook page.

The event is 6 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Central Fire Station.

