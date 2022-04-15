Flooding hits Fort Lauderdale during Good Friday storms
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers in South Florida had to journey through flash flooding following storms on Good Friday.
Video posted to Storyful showed drivers in Fort Lauderdale Beach move through visible floodwaters on the city's roads.
Earlier, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned drivers to avoid affected roads.
