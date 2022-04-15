ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Black Identity and What it Means To Be 'Black Enough'

By A. Rochaun Meadows-Fernandez
Parents Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Hunte, 31, lives in Denver, Colorado, and spent the first ten years of her life on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, surrounded by Black culture. It didn't prepare her for the narrow definitions of Blackness in the U.S. that she'd find after moving to South Atlanta. "Growing up in...

www.parents.com

Comments / 189

enoughallready
1d ago

blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah black blah blah blah blah blah blah poor meel blah black blah blah blah no one gives a crap

Reply(4)
84
Pig Farmer
1d ago

Cry me a Black and Mild and a shiny gold tooth and a gallon of ripple and a bucket of chicken and watermelon and a single mother on welfare. 😲😳🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(17)
63
present~moment
1d ago

It mentions that if you talk proper it’s “talking white” so to be black you have to talk like your uncivilized? Great plan there👌

Reply(8)
57
Related
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
Refinery29

Child Q Is What Happens When Black Girls Are Robbed Of Their Youth

Warning: The following contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. This week, a report published by Hackney Council revealed that in 2020 a 15-year-old Black girl at a Hackney secondary school was strip-searched while on her period, over unfounded suspicions she was in possession of cannabis. The young girl was made to bend over naked, spread her legs and use her hands to spread her buttocks while coughing — this was done on the basis she “smelt of cannabis.” Two female police officers were present during the search, with teachers standing outside the room. The girl’s mother was not notified by the school in advance, and was informed of the incident by her daughter. Three Metropolitan police officers are under investigation as a result, and the report has stated categorically that the search was “insufficiently attuned to her best interests or right to privacy” and that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor” in choosing to involve the police.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
NBC News

National Urban League says the state of Black America is grim

The National Urban League released its annual report on the State of Black America on Tuesday, and its findings are grim. This year’s Equality Index shows Black people still get only 73.9 percent of the American pie white people enjoy. While Black people have made economic and health gains,...
EDUCATION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

This is what white privilege looks like

A few months ago, I was pulled over by a Springfield-area police officer for a minor traffic violation. He shined a flashlight in my car and said, “Mr. Reeder, are you carrying?” I replied that no, my firearm was home locked up in a safe. He replied, “You should always carry. It doesn’t do you any […] The post This is what white privilege looks like appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SOCIETY
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Concord News Journal

“Kids don’t see color. He sees daddy,” White parents show how they raise their Black adopted son, their story sparks a lot of controversy and debate

“I don’t think America is a racist country.” “But we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today.” This is what Vice President Kamala Harris said to ABC’s Good Morning America just a day after Sen. Tim Scott said that although he himself had experienced the pain of discrimination, “America is not a racist country.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Communities#Blackness#Black Culture#A Blessing And A Curse#Racism#American
The Reporters Inc.

U.S. moves closer to compensating Blacks for generations of racism

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, not even Martin Luther King gets south of the tracks. The north side of town encompasses the predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods and MLK Jr. Boulevard runs right through it. On the other side of the tracks, literally, neighborhoods become affluent, overwhelmingly White, and MLK Boulevard—the same roadway—is instead called Cincinnati Avenue.
TULSA, OK
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
Fast Company

Oreo continues its LGBTQ+ allyship despite the culture war against ‘woke’ companies

The latest piece of work from award-winning filmmaker Alice Wu (The Half Of It, Saving Face) is a short film about coming out. We meet a young man who appears to be stumbling through his coming-out process to his parents. But there’s a twist that extends this story from the traditional coming-out story to illustrate a larger point about the process, the struggle, and the challenges that don’t end after that first conversation. It’s also an Oreo ad.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy