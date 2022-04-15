ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

10 Ways to Improve Your RV Gas Mileage

By Produced by Digital Editors
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

To keep you large recreational vehicle as fuel-efficient as possible, here are the top 10 ways to improve RV gas...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 1

Related
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Gas Thieves Have a New Way to Steal Your Gas

Yes, we’re back to the season of stealing gas because it has become so expensive. But in the past, it was as simple as flipping the gas door (or flipping the license plate down), twisting the cap, and siphoning the gas. Now, with locking gas doors, roll-over valves, and locking gas caps, it’s not so easy. Well, actually, it is easier now. Thieves are just punching a hole in the bottom of your tank, and let the games begin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Mileage#Fuel Efficiency#Fuel Economy#Rv#Gas Prices#Vehicles#Universal Images Group#Getty Images
MotorBiscuit

These Are the Small 2022 SUVs the IIHS Says Are Safest

The safest small 2022 SUVs include a range of vehicles loaded with features at different price points. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), these are the safest small SUVs you can buy. Each of them wins the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award, the organization’s highest honor.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 New Cars With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News

As gas prices continue to skyrocket, you may be thinking about trading in your current ride for one that’s more economical — perhaps a new hybrid car or a compact hatchback? Not only will your wallet thank you when you visit the pump, but these new cars tend to be better for the environment. Additionally, they’re less expensive than buying a new electric vehicle. Below are five cars with the best gas mileage in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CarBuzz.com

Automakers With Gas-Guzzling Cars Face Massive Penalties

Gas prices are as high as they've ever been and many consumers will be paying more attention to gas mileage numbers, as well as electrified models, before buying a new vehicle. But it's not only consumers who are keeping an eye on mpg ratings. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced that it will be reinstating a high increase in penalties for automakers that don't meet fuel efficiency requirements. This applies to 2019 model year vehicles and newer. While this is good news for Tesla, the decision could cost Stellantis over $570 million based on the company's previous estimates.
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Are Subaru Flat-Four Engines Better Than Inline-Four Engines?

Subaru is well-known for making some great cars that can handle the outdoors well, but underneath the hood of every Subaru is something unique. This is because Subaru equips most of its vehicles with flat-four engines, which are commonly called boxer engines, and that’s not something many automakers do. Here’s a look at Subaru’s flat-four engines and how they compare with the inline-four engines that are more common in the automotive world.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Best New Family SUVs According to Good Housekeeping

If you’re looking for the best family vehicle, you don’t need to know top speed, lateral Gs, or the sprint time of a vehicle. What you need to know is whether or not that vehicle has everything you need for your family. Thankfully, we can find the best family SUVs when we turn to the good people at the Good Housekeeping Institute.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

These 8 Bad Car Maintenance Habits Are a Mechanic’s Nightmare

Car maintenance can be a tedious exercise. It’s not always easy to find the time for oil changes or getting tires rotated and aligned. However, if something potentially terminal happens with a vehicle, there can be warning signs ahead of time that could be fixed with regular car maintenance. To help prevent minor problems from becoming big, Family Handyman even put together a list of some of the worst habits your mechanic wants you to stop doing.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Safety Recall For Half-a-Million Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

Software issues with Toyota’s electronic stability control system have forced the company to recall almost 500,000 vehicles, including Lexus models. The system aids drivers by individually applying brakes to help maintain control. Toyota says the issue won’t allow the system to turn on when the car is started.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Fuel Economy: Best Gas Sippers With Over 40 MPG

Fuel prices are out of control; they rise up and down tethered to current events. Either way, every driver feels the highs and lows of fuel costs every time they visit the pumps. As a result, the best move car buyers can hope to make is to choose a car with excellent fuel economy, like the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. According to True Car, here are some of the best gas sippers with a fuel economy of over 40 mpg.
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

90K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy