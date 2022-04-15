ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask The Expert: Why are seemingly more children dealing with anxiety?

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOCvS_0fAdP3a600

The pandemic has caused more than physical issues over the last couple of years. Children might not be dealing with COVID-19 directly, but it hurts them mentally.

The US Preventive Services Task Force has recommended that all kids as young as eight-years-old should be screened for signs of anxiety. They say anxiety is actually one of the most common conditions that a child has to deal with. The CDC reports more than 7% of children could be diagnosed with some kind of anxiety disorder. That's more than 4.4 million kids.

Leigh Richardson is a Licensed Professional Counselor and the Founder of The Brain Performance Center. She joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss the matter.

Everyday we ask the experts what you want to know. if you have a question or a topic suggestion send it to us at Questions@krld.com.

