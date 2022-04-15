What the Abilene Reporter-News liked and disliked: That's the fact, Jack

LIKES

1. Easter weekend. We remember 2020, when Abilene was locked down Easter Sunday and church parking lots were empty. Two years later, the weekend arrives with chances for egg hunts for kids, family gatherings to eat and the freedom to worship in person again. And finish your taxes before those are due Monday.

2. Congrats to hall of famers. They got applause in person but shout-outs again to the Elmer Gray, Jack Patterson, Galbraith and Smith families, Kathryn Gilreath, Merrill Green, Jimmie Keeling, Trey Richey, Trey Todd and David Tollison. All still are champions.

3. Lotsa love is a fact, Jack. Many folks turned out to support Jack King, the Abilene businessman who at the end of 2021 had a stroke, followed by two more not as severe, we were told. He's doing better, and should be cheered by those who attended Sunday's fundraiser at Potosi Live that featured six local bands. King is the owner of Mulligans Sports Bar, Grill and Golf and known for his generosity to help others with their fundraisers. The Sunday event pulled in a whopping $46,500. Back at you, Jack.

4. Hat trick. Boy, the guys in Frater Sodalis must be proud. Or wanting to lay it on thick. An electronic sign in Abilene this week hailed the longtime Abilene Christian University frat for winning the ballyhooed Sing Song for three straight years. Why do we think Tim Yandell and Larry Sanders are behind this?

5. Catch them, if you can. Congrats to athletes advancing in tennis and track and field competition, especially Abilene High runners sweeping the 3,200 and 1,600 meters at the District 2-6A meet. We want to see Andruw Villa and Mason Murray run in Austin. Already qualifying is the Wylie girls doubles team of Carly Bontke and Stealey Crousen.

DISLIKES

1. No place like ... last. Yes, it's early but the Texas Rangers this week were at the bottom of the division standings, where they have lived for a while. Texas was 60-102 last year and not 17 games out of first place, but 17 games out of fourth place. The Rangers haven't had a winning season since 2016 and have been last three of the past four years. Time to turn it around, boys you're just two games out of first.

2. Too many fires. It seems there have been a lot of fires in Abilene to start the year, with another home burned the ground Wednesday in north Abilene. During a tough time in our country, displaced residents have it even worse.

3. He's OK. News earlier this week was that Ray Wylie Hubbard, who's most famous for the anthem "Redneck Mother," was hurt taking a fall at his home in Wimberley, south of Austin. He was banged up pretty good and had to cancel a few shows, but will be in Abilene on April 23 at Frontier Texas! We talked to Ray Wylie this week and will give you up on update on what he has been doing since 2018, when he was an Outlaws & Legends Music Festival Guest.

HMMM

1. Happy reading. Does an ordinance making Abilene a "sanctuary city for the unborn" need to be 18 pages in length?

2. Toast of the town. Congrats to Adam Samuels, who has been hired as executive director of Abilene Education Foundation. He has directed youth choirs for Chorus Abilene for nine years. The question is, does Adam Samuels enjoy a cold Samuel Adams? Cheers!