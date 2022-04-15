ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

What the Abilene Reporter-News liked and disliked: That's the fact, Jack

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhdXi_0fAdNfLP00

LIKES

1. Easter weekend. We remember 2020, when Abilene was locked down Easter Sunday and church parking lots were empty. Two years later, the weekend arrives with chances for egg hunts for kids, family gatherings to eat and the freedom to worship in person again. And finish your taxes before those are due Monday.

2. Congrats to hall of famers. They got applause in person but shout-outs again to the Elmer Gray, Jack Patterson, Galbraith and Smith families, Kathryn Gilreath, Merrill Green, Jimmie Keeling, Trey Richey, Trey Todd and David Tollison. All still are champions.

3. Lotsa love is a fact, Jack. Many folks turned out to support Jack King, the Abilene businessman who at the end of 2021 had a stroke, followed by two more not as severe, we were told. He's doing better, and should be cheered by those who attended Sunday's fundraiser at Potosi Live that featured six local bands. King is the owner of Mulligans Sports Bar, Grill and Golf and known for his generosity to help others with their fundraisers. The Sunday event pulled in a whopping $46,500. Back at you, Jack.

4. Hat trick. Boy, the guys in Frater Sodalis must be proud. Or wanting to lay it on thick. An electronic sign in Abilene this week hailed the longtime Abilene Christian University frat for winning the ballyhooed Sing Song for three straight years. Why do we think Tim Yandell and Larry Sanders are behind this?

5. Catch them, if you can. Congrats to athletes advancing in tennis and track and field competition, especially Abilene High runners sweeping the 3,200 and 1,600 meters at the District 2-6A meet. We want to see Andruw Villa and Mason Murray run in Austin. Already qualifying is the Wylie girls doubles team of Carly Bontke and Stealey Crousen.

DISLIKES

1. No place like ... last. Yes, it's early but the Texas Rangers this week were at the bottom of the division standings, where they have lived for a while. Texas was 60-102 last year and not 17 games out of first place, but 17 games out of fourth place. The Rangers haven't had a winning season since 2016 and have been last three of the past four years. Time to turn it around, boys you're just two games out of first.

2. Too many fires. It seems there have been a lot of fires in Abilene to start the year, with another home burned the ground Wednesday in north Abilene. During a tough time in our country, displaced residents have it even worse.

3. He's OK. News earlier this week was that Ray Wylie Hubbard, who's most famous for the anthem "Redneck Mother," was hurt taking a fall at his home in Wimberley, south of Austin. He was banged up pretty good and had to cancel a few shows, but will be in Abilene on April 23 at Frontier Texas! We talked to Ray Wylie this week and will give you up on update on what he has been doing since 2018, when he was an Outlaws & Legends Music Festival Guest.

HMMM

1. Happy reading. Does an ordinance making Abilene a "sanctuary city for the unborn" need to be 18 pages in length?

2. Toast of the town. Congrats to Adam Samuels, who has been hired as executive director of Abilene Education Foundation. He has directed youth choirs for Chorus Abilene for nine years. The question is, does Adam Samuels enjoy a cold Samuel Adams? Cheers!

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo: Performance 11 Highlights

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – The 2022 San Angelo Rodeo entered its 11th performance at the Foster Communications Coliseum on Thursday, April 14th. Bareback Riding Bareback riders had better luck in their rides in the 11th performance. Riders must get a ride of 81 points or higher in order to ride again in the finals […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTRE

Douglass’ Mariah Neal heading to UT Tyler for basketball

DOUGLASS, Texas (KTRE) - Mariah Neal will have a big following for her college career. She will be leaving Douglass to play basketball for UT Tyler, which will give her hometown fans a short commute to catch her future games. Neal was part of two regional basketball runner-up teams and...
DOUGLASS, TX
KLTV

On the Diamond: Race for first stays tight between Lufkin, Nac

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches picked up wins Thursday night to remain the top two teams in 16-5A baseball action. In Nacogdoches the Dragons beat Huntsville 5-1. SFA signee Reid Bowyer threw a complete game with zero earned runs, three hits and nine strikeouts. Lufkin kept their one game lead over Nacogdoches with a 7-1 victory over Nacogdoches. Hunter Ditsworth picked up the complete game win with one earned run and eight strikeouts. Sam Flores led the way with four RBIs. If Lufkin and Nacogdoches can both sweep their opponents next week, Lufkin vs Tyler and Nacogdoches vs Jacksonville, then the two will have a final week of big games with the district title on the line. The Dragons would need to sweep Lufkin to win the crown while Lufkin would just need a split.
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wimberley, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Traditional Spring Football Returns to Texas A&M-Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Traditional spring football is returning to Texas A&M-Kingsville for the first time since Michael Salinas took over as head coach in late 2019. “Our kids have never been through a true spring ball,” Salinas said. “First spring we had the pandemic. Second spring we were...
KINGSVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Robinson AD Jay Zeller departs for Brazosport

Robinson athletic director Jay Zeller is leaving for Brazosport. Brazosport ISD announced the hiring of Zeller as its new AD this week. Zeller spent two years in Robinson after being hired in April 2020. He also had past AD and/or coaching jobs at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Mansfield, Kennedale and Jacksonville. Robinson...
ROBINSON, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

658
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy