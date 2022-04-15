ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter adopts poison pill to prevent Elon Musk takeover

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Klar
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rA6R4_0fAdNeSg00

( The Hill ) — Twitter adopted a so-called poison pill Friday that would help prevent it from undergoing a hostile acquisition after Elon Musk put in an offer to buy the social media company for $43 billion.

The board unanimously adopted the limited duration shareholder rights plan. Under the plan, if any person or group acquires 15 percent or more of Twitter’s stock without the board’s approval, other shareholders are allowed to purchase additional shares at a discount.

“The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders,” Twitter said in a press release.

The plan is set to expire in one year.

A spokesperson for Twitter said the company won’t be commenting further.

The move is Twitter’s counterattack to an offer Musk filed Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to buy the company.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

Musk’s bid to take over Twitter came after he declined a spot on its board of directors, offered after he acquired a 9.2 percent stake in the company last week.

Dan Ives, an analyst at WedBush Securities, said the poison pill is a “predictable defensive measure” for the board, and it will “not be viewed positively by shareholders given the potential dilution and acquisition unfriendly move.”

“The Board has [their] back against the wall and Musk and shareholders will likely challenge the merits of the poison pill in the courts. We believe Musk and his team expected this poker move which will be perceived as a sign of weakness not strength by the Street,” Ives said in an email.

In Musk’s letter to Twitter board chair Bret Taylor, filed with the SEC, he said his offer was his “best and final.”

It is not yet clear what Musk’s next move will be, but at a TED conference Thursday he said he has a Plan B that he was not yet sharing publicly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Indy100

Expert reveals why Putin's Twitter account only follows 22 people including Obama and Elon Musk

Vladimir Putin’s official Twitter account only follows 22 people, which seems strange enough in itself. But it’s even weirder when you consider the unexpected names on the list.Some accounts he follows are to be expected, with the likes of state media platforms RT and Sputnik in there and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in there. However, he also follows Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elon Musk, which is a little harder to explain.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter The likes of Barack Obama, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, Jens Stoltenbe and Boris Johnson are also followed...
INTERNET
KXAN

These Easter decoration ideas are classy and surprisingly affordable

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Springtime pastel hues, flower-adorned wreaths, artistically-designed eggs and more — there are numerous ways to showcase your Easter spirit with lovely decorations for both inside and outside your home. From your front door to your dining room table, decorations that are both classy and reasonably priced will make your place inviting for the upcoming holiday. Whether you prefer simplistic or whimsical designs, our favorite decorative ideas will help you celebrate the holiday with style.
LIFESTYLE
Salon

Elon Musk's Jet: The Twitter account that uses a bot to track Musk in flight

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Axel Springer Award 2020 in Berlin (Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images) Elon Musk, the 50-year-old billionaire who has made a name for himself by wheeling and dealing in technology offered a Florida teenager $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account in 2020. Why? Because the account uses public ADS-B data to track the comings and goings of Musk's private jet for the now viral account, Elon Musk's Jet, and Musk didn't like it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison#Shareholder Rights Plan#Board#Sec#Tesla#Wedbush Securities
KXAN

American gun manufacturers ask judge to throw out lawsuit filed by Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Border Report) — The 11 American gun manufacturers being sued by the Mexican government are asking the judge in the case to throw out the legal action saying it violates the First and Second Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. Mexico is claiming negligence and lack of control...
LAW
The Verge

Twitter board announces poison pill measure to block Musk buyout

Twitter’s board of directors has issued a new “shareholder rights plan” to block Elon Musk’s proposed buyout offer, a major setback to the billionaire’s efforts to take full financial control of the company. The plan was adopted “following an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire Twitter,”...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
KXAN

Lawsuit filed against both drivers involved in Barton Springs Rd. crash

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Pablo Vargas Castro and Bryan Dodson. According to the lawsuit, Castro was driving a 2015 Ford F-350 when he collided with a 2009 Toyota Scion, driven by Bryan Dodson. The force of the collision pushed both cars into a group of people getting ice cream at a food truck on Barton Spring Road. Moncada was one of the people injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Best peach shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Interior designers are in love with pastels right now — and for good reason. These softened tones open decorators up to the full color spectrum with just about every pastel hue being easy on the eyes. Chief among these is peach, the color of sunsets and fresh pitted fruit.
HOME & GARDEN
KXAN

Congratulations, Katie and Forest! A KXAN Love Story

Studio 512 is celebrating: Senior Director Forest Langlee proposed to Morning Producer Katie Bosnjak this weekend!. What started out as a friendship between two co-workers blossomed into a pandemic love story. Forest enlisted Rosie’s (and fellow former KXAN Evening Producer Yvonne Ramirez’s) help to transform his patio into a romantic proposal spot. With rose petals, candles, Austin East Ciders cans in a champagne bucket and a “Happily Ever After” sign in the rafters, Forest got down on one knee, and Katie said yes!
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy