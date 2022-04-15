Colchester Native Convicted Of Killing His Wife, Three Children, Family Dog

Anthony Todt Photo Credit: Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Office

A physical therapist from Connecticut has been convicted of killing his wife, three children, and the family dog by a jury.

Anthony Todt, a New London County native who grew up in Colchester, was found guilty on Thursday, April 14 in Kissimmee, Florida, located just minutes from Disney World.

Todt, age 46, reportedly commuted between Florida to Connecticut to his Colchester business, Family Physical Therapy.

The former physical therapist was arrested in 2020 for drugging and stabbing to death his wife Megan, age 42, along with their children, Alek, age 13, Tyler, age 11, and Zoe, age 4. He also killed the family dog, Breezy.

The bodies were found when police visited his Celebration, Florida home in an attempt to arrest him on charges of healthcare fraud stemming from his business in Connecticut, reported Yahoo.

Once inside the home, police found the bodies of his family which had been in the home for more than a month, officials said.

After his arrest, Todt told detectives that he and his wife had an agreement to kill the family so they could die together before the apocalypse came.

His public defender redacted the confession and tried to pin the killings on his late wife during the trial.

On Thursday, it took jurors just hours to find him guilty.

He will be sentenced to life in prison without parole on each count of murder, which is mandatory under Florida law.

