23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Dogs And Cats This Week (April 9-15)

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

Woof — it has, once again, been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here. )

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

IN THIS ARTICLE
