ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry, Meghan visit queen in surprise stop at Windsor

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SaO49_0fAdNRw700

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle this week during their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago.

The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans.

7 arrested after DC robberies, stolen dogs

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020, citing the unbearable pressure of their roles and racist attitudes of the British media.

Since then Harry has made solo trips to the U.K. to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, in April 2021 and to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana last July.

The couple, also known as the duke and duchess of Sussex, lost their taxpayer-funded police guard when they walked away, and Harry is suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his own police security on his visits to the U.K. His lawyers say Harry wants to bring his children — Archie, who is almost 3, and 10-month-old Lilibet — to visit his home country but that it is too risky without police protection.

Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the Invictus Games, which run from Saturday to April 22.

The visit to the queen came on Maundy Thursday, a day in the week before Easter that the queen for decades marked by distributing silver coins known as “Maundy money” to pensioners at a church service. This year the queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues in recent months and came down with COVID-19 in February, did not attend. She was represented by her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla.

The monarch also is expected to miss the royal family’s Easter Sunday church service. She has continued to perform royal duties, including virtual audiences with politicians and diplomats.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

62-year-old man shot and killed

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department first responded to the 1500 block of Good Hope Road around 12:39 a.m. They found Gregory Burton of Northwest, D.C. unconscious and not breathing. Fire and EMS responded and found that he was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
heatworld

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry banned from Prince William's 40th

They used to be each other’s closest allies and confidantes, united by their unique childhood and experiences. But these days, there’s more than an ocean separating Prince William and Prince Harry – in fact, the brothers are worlds apart, thanks to their bitter two-year feud. And while...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Queen Elizabeth, 96, Together For The 1st Time In 2 Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are back at Buckingham Palace — to visit Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, anyway. In a statement to HollywoodLife, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they came to see the queen on April 14, making it the first time they visited since renouncing royal life and moving to California two years ago. “We can confirm that they visited The Duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do. They stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games,” the spokesperson said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap#Dc
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Son Reportedly Trying To Replace Prince Philip As Monarch's Closest Confidante While Prince William, Prince Charles Continue Royal Duties?

Prince Andrew is allegedly trying to replace Prince Philip as Queen Elizabeth's confidante. Prince Andrew escorted the Queen to Prince Philip's funeral service putting him front and center during the event. While his presence raised some eyebrows, it also sparked various speculations. According to a recent report, he is allegedly positioning himself to replace the late Duke of Edinburgh as his mom's confidante.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen will NOT attend Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle for the first time in more than 50 years - as Prince Charles and Camilla step in at Royal Maundy ceremony

The Queen is not expected to attend the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle this weekend, a royal source said today. Prince Charles and Camilla represented her at today's Royal Maundy service at Windsor, but will then be away for Easter at their Birkhall estate in Aberdeenshire.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret UK home that went under the radar

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in Montecito since 2020, but when they resided in the UK, did you know they had a countryside property in Oxfordshire? Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret home. The royal couple leased a £2.5million farmhouse...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Shock: Sussexes Didn't Meet Prince William, Kate Middleton During U.K. Visit To Extend 'Olive Branch' To Queen Elizabeth?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to London before heading to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. While they reunited with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, they didn't meet his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Didn't Pay A Visit To...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
WDVM 25

7 arrested after DC robberies, stolen dogs

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Friday that seven arrests have been made after a series of carjackings and robberies, including two dogs being stolen. The seven individuals were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after a 10-week-old Australian Shepherd named Pablo was stolen at gunpoint from his owners on 8th […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Man charged in 16-year-old’s overdose death

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been charged in connection with the overdose death of a 16-year-old boy that happened in January. Police first responded to an address in Bethesda on January 17, where they found the victim’s body. During the investigation, they found evidence that the victim died due to a fatal overdose […]
BETHESDA, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy