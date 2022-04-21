ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch the trailer for award-winning film 'Navalny'

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

Winner of the Sundance Festival Favorite Award, "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny as he investigates the circumstances of his own attempted assassination. The film premieres Sunday, April 24 at 9 p.m. on CNN.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Paranormal Activity’ Producer Steven Schneider Teams With Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji for Indian Horror Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Leading Indian producer Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures has signed a multi-film production deal with Armaan Zorace’s U.S. genre label Dark Hell and prolific Hollywood producer Steven Schneider. Under the terms of the deal, a slate of high-concept films in the thriller-horror genre will be produced in Hindi and other Indian languages jointly by the three entities. Details of the projects under this association have not yet been revealed, but they are expected to “cater to the audiences of the South-East Asian markets in India and overseas,” the signatories said in a statement. Schneider’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Orange Studio Unveils First Still of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight Closing Film ‘The Green Perfume’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Orange Studio has unveiled a first still of Nicolas Pariser’s adventure thriller “The Green Perfume” which will close Directors’ Fortnight, the strand running alongside the Cannes Film Festival. Starring Sandrine Kiberlain (“Nine-Month Stretch”) and Vincent Lacoste (“Lost Illusions”), “The Green Perfume” takes place following the death of a poisoned actor in the middle of a performance at la Comédie Française. Martin, a member of the troupe and friend of the victim, becomes the prime suspect and is also being hunted down by a mysterious organization, the Green Perfume. While leading his own investigation,...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Nominated Director Nils Gaup’s ‘Images of a Nordic Drama’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Hot Docs Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Images of a Nordic Drama,” the debut documentary by Oscar-nominated Norwegian director Nils Gaup, has debuted its teaser trailer, ahead of its international premiere at Hot Docs. The film follows art collector Haakon Mehren who faces unexpected resistance while championing the work of an unknown Norwegian artist after finding a cache of paintings in a barn. Despite success abroad, the undiscovered work of Aksel Waldemar Johannessen, a contemporary of Edvard Munch, takes nearly three decades to launch in Norway. The painter’s depictions of prostitutes and drunks living in miserable poverty offend the aesthetics of Norway’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Assassination#Cnn#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Russia
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Is Confused Why Hollywood Hasn’t Offered Him Comedies: ‘Where’d That Option Go?’

Click here to read the full article. Sure, there’s “Cage Rage” but where’s the Cage comedy? Screen legend Nicolas Cage revealed that even he is surprised it’s been a minute since his comedic chops have been on the big screen. The “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” actor told the Los Angeles Times that with his decades-spanning career, it’s confusing that there seems to be a drought of comedies in theaters. “I’ve been scratching my head a little bit as to why Hollywood wasn’t offering me comedies anymore,” Cage said. “I had done ‘Raising Arizona’ and ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ and ‘It Could Happen...
MOVIES
Variety

‘It Takes Two’ Movie Lands at Amazon, Seven Bucks Productions Joins dj2 Entertainment as Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “It Takes Two” is getting the movie treatment, with the project now set up at Amazon for priority development, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety reported in January that the game was being adapted for the screen. As previously reported, dj2 Entertainment will produce the film, with Seven Bucks Productions now boarding the project along with Amazon Studios. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce on behalf of Seven Bucks. According to sources, Dwayne could also star in the film, but nothing is official as of now. The film adaptation will follow May and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Producers Considered Casting Daniel Day-Lewis as Nicolas Cage

Click here to read the full article. Getting a major Hollywood star to be in your movie is never an easy task, but it’s doubly difficult when a role was specifically written for one actor. That was certainly the case with “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” which stars Nicolas Cage as a fictionalized version of himself. The film was written by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, who wrote the script before they ever met Nicolas Cage. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the two men shed light on the difficult process of shopping a script that only one...
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix fans lavish praise on Heartstopper after series earns rare 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school.The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed towards the two lead actors.“Just finished the...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Nicolas Cage Reveals Funny Reason Why Ghost Rider Made Him Stop Wanting To Work Out As Hard

When it comes to starring in a superhero film, there’s one thing actors are surely aware of when signing on – they’re going to have to get in serious shape. It’s just something that’s pretty much a given with such a project, and this was something Nicolas Cage was conscious of when signing on for Ghost Rider years ago. The Oscar-winning actor was successful in building an impressive physique, too. However, it seems the Marvel Comics adaptation has now dissuaded him from wanting to work out so hard, and there’s a funny reason for it.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Here Are All the Nicolas Cage Movies Referenced in ‘Massive Talent’

In “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” Nicolas Cage stars as himself. Or at least, a version of himself. The film finds Cage at a rough spot in his acting career, where he can’t seem to book any big roles. It is after Cage has lunch with a potential boss — and forcefully tries to give the guy a sample read of a script — that his publicist (played by Neil Patrick Harris) offers Cage a gig to appear at a superfan’s birthday party.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

New Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video and IMDbTV (April 2022)

It's the spring of Bob Odenkirk. You can watch him in Better Call Saul, which is airing its sixth and final season over on AMC, and later this month you'll be able to see him (but animated!) in Undone, which drops its second season on Amazon at the end of the month. That's just one of the best new shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video this month, which also includes A Very British Scandal (April 22), the successor to A Very English Scandal, and Outer Range, the new sci-fi Western series starring Josh Brolin, which is like Yellowstone for the the artsy crowd, and is dropping new episodes weekly.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Nicolas Cage Open to Returning for a 'Face/Off' Sequel

Nicolas Cage is reaching his ultimate form lately thanks to the highly anticipated release The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent which gives him the most universe-threatening, divide by zero type role imaginable by having him play an exaggerated version of himself. It may be the magnum opus of the beloved actor's career renaissance as a big ode to everything he's done over the course of his career. It's only appropriate then that Cage may be looking to the past for his next role as he's expressed interest in appearing in a sequel to his action classic Face/Off.
MOVIES
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy