Champaign County, IL

Electronics Collection Event to start soon

 1 day ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Want to recycle your electronic device(s)?

The online registration for Champaign County’s Spring Residential Electronics Collection Event will open on Monday.

After registering online, people will receive a confirmation email or text message. About 10 days before the event, they will receive a postcard “ticket” in the mail.

Officials said the drop-off will be on Saturday, May 21, at Parkland College. Anyone who wants to come to the drop-off should use the Duncan Road entrance and follow the red signs.

Event details can be found on the registration website .

Individuals who are interested in registering for the event but do not have internet access or need assistance in scheduling an appointment can call (217) 403-4780.

