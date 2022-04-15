ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Taiba: What to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby horse

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPUPo_0fAdN7c400

Taiba

Color: Chestnut

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Gun Runner

Dam: Needmore Flattery, by Flatter

Price tag: $1.7 million at 2021 Fasig-Tipton Florida Select 2-Year-Olds in Training

Kentucky Derby 2022:Everything to know about this year's race

Owner: Zedan Racing Stables (Amr Zedan), 0 for 1 in Derby. Owned Medina Spirit, who was disqualified after crossing the finish line first last year.

Trainer: Tim Yakteen, first Derby

Jockey: Mike Smith, 2 for 27 in Derby. Won with Giacomo (2005) and Justify (2018)

Record: 2-0-0 in two starts

Career earnings: $490,200

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 100 (No. 8)

Last race: Won Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby by 2 ¼ lengths over Messier on April 9 at Santa Anita Park

Running style: Stalker

Notes: Then trained by Bob Baffert, Taiba (pronounced: TAY-buh) won his debut March 5 at Santa Anita Park by 7 ½ lengths and was transferred to Yakteen before the Santa Anita Derby. … Taiba earned a Beyer Speed Figure of 103 in his six-furlong debut and a 102 in his Santa Anita Derby victory. Those are two of the four fastest Beyers for any 3-year-old this year. … According to the Daily Racing Form, Taiba will try to become just the second horse in history to win the Kentucky Derby in his third career start. Leonatus accomplished the feat in 1883.

What they’re saying: “He showed just how special he is,” Smith said after the Santa Anita Derby. “He belongs with anyone. He just recovers really well. I’m not getting any younger. As I get older, I have felt that something special is going to happen. This just may lead to that. The sky’s the limit.”

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner gives picks

American Pharoah went off as a 13-5 favorite to win the Kentucky Derby seven years ago. He wound up not only winning that race, but also became the 12th horse racing Triple Crown winner in history. His son, Forbidden Kingdom, was hoping to accomplish the same feat in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7. However, Forbidden Kingdom will no longer compete in the Kentucky Derby 2022 due to an epiglottis issue. Forbidden Kingdom had the third-shortest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds at Caesars Sportsbook. How should his withdrawal play a role in your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets for Churchill Downs? With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Keeneland's Lexington Stakes Announces Contenders and Odds for 4/16/2022

2In Due Time (3-1) 3We All See It (15-1) Cox Seeking More Points, Experience for Tawny Port in Lexington Stakes. It wasn’t all that long ago when the course of action trainer Brad Cox decided on regarding his charge Tawny Port would have been the norm and not the exception.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed prep races makes picks

With less than a month until the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, the field for the 148th Run for the Roses is starting to take shape. There are eight 2022 Kentucky Derby horses that have collected at least 100 points from prep races, but only two have already topped $1 million in career earnings. Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen, sits atop the standings with 164 points, while Tiz the Bomb, trained by Kenneth G. McPeek, is fifth with 110. Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the current 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Tiz the Bomb is going off as a 20-1 longshot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
SPORTS
tripsavvy.com

The Kentucky Horse Park: A Complete Guide

4089 Iron Works Pkwy, Lexington, KY 40511-8400, USA. The Kentucky Horse Park, located just north of Lexington, Kentucky, is a 1,229-acre equestrian park focused on the relationship between humans and horses. Kentucky’s Bluegrass region is celebrated for its bourbon and the abundance of thoroughbred farms. Lexington claims the title of “Horse Capital of the World,” and the nearby Kentucky Horse Park attracts over half a million people each year. Visitors come to enjoy the museums, live shows, indoor and outdoor arenas, and for a chance to interact with the living legends that reside at the park. Many national equestrian organizations are headquartered within the horse park.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Sports
On3.com

A Trinity of Stakes on Easter Saturday at Keeneland

It looks like the nastiest weather is finally behind us. Hopefully the rest of the meet will be filled with blue skies and sunshine. We were able to uncover the winners of the Appalachian and Blue Grass Stakes last weekend as well as the big upset winner of the Commonwealth. Here’s our best effort to find three more on the second Saturday of the meet.
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 4/14/22

According to Timeform's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #1 Dilly Dilly Philly – Laurel Park R1 (12:40 PM ET) Dilly Dilly Philly has a decent chance on these terms and looks sure to be thereabouts. A winner in a similar event on her sole start at this track back in January, her trainer is also in very good form at present. Blue Sky Venezuela arrives chasing a hat-trick and can come out best of the remainder. First Forever is another who requires consideration. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.
SPORTS
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 4/10: Keeneland President Shannon Arvin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Keeneland President Shannon Arvin. This is the first weekend of Spring Meet at Keeneland, and even the weather can’t dampen the enthusiasm for horseracing in the bluegrass. Keeneland also has new ventures...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

Jenny Wiley Stakes 2022 predictions, odds, cheat sheet: Surprising horse racing picks by figure-making expert

The Chad Brown-trained Shantisara begins what her trainer hopes will be an Eclipse Award-winning season when she leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Jenny Wiley Stakes on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. A winner of five races in nine career starts, Shantisara makes the first start of her 4-year-old year. Brown says she's capable of winning the Eclipse Award this year for champion turf female. Shantisara is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Jenny Wiley Stakes odds. Meanwhile Regal Glory, who also is trained by Brown, is getting 7-5 odds in the six-horse 2022 Jenny Wiley Stakes field.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
Wave 3

Cyclists cruised through Derby City for 9th annual PNC Tour de Lou

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cyclists returned to Louisville for the 9th annual PNC Tour de Lou early Saturday morning. “It’s beginning to feel almost like normal again,” Andy Murphy with the Louisville Bicycle Club said. The ride was virtual in 2020 and was social distanced in 2021. Three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy