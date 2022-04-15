Taiba: What to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby horse

Taiba

Color: Chestnut

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Gun Runner

Dam: Needmore Flattery, by Flatter

Price tag: $1.7 million at 2021 Fasig-Tipton Florida Select 2-Year-Olds in Training

Owner: Zedan Racing Stables (Amr Zedan), 0 for 1 in Derby. Owned Medina Spirit, who was disqualified after crossing the finish line first last year.

Trainer: Tim Yakteen, first Derby

Jockey: Mike Smith, 2 for 27 in Derby. Won with Giacomo (2005) and Justify (2018)

Record: 2-0-0 in two starts

Career earnings: $490,200

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 100 (No. 8)

Last race: Won Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby by 2 ¼ lengths over Messier on April 9 at Santa Anita Park

Running style: Stalker

Notes: Then trained by Bob Baffert, Taiba (pronounced: TAY-buh) won his debut March 5 at Santa Anita Park by 7 ½ lengths and was transferred to Yakteen before the Santa Anita Derby. … Taiba earned a Beyer Speed Figure of 103 in his six-furlong debut and a 102 in his Santa Anita Derby victory. Those are two of the four fastest Beyers for any 3-year-old this year. … According to the Daily Racing Form, Taiba will try to become just the second horse in history to win the Kentucky Derby in his third career start. Leonatus accomplished the feat in 1883.

What they’re saying: “He showed just how special he is,” Smith said after the Santa Anita Derby. “He belongs with anyone. He just recovers really well. I’m not getting any younger. As I get older, I have felt that something special is going to happen. This just may lead to that. The sky’s the limit.”

