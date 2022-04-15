ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Liz Sheridan, veteran actress and ‘Seinfeld’ mom, dies at 93: reports

By Dillon Davis, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Od4nC_0fAdN6jL00

( KSWB ) — Liz Sheridan, an accomplished actress of stage and screen who had her breakout role in the 1990s playing Jerry’s mom on “Seinfeld,” has died, according to multiple media reports. She was 93.

Sheridan died peacefully in her sleep early Friday, TMZ and Deadline reported. Her death comes just five days after her 93rd birthday and nearly two weeks after her fellow “Seinfeld” star Estelle Harris, who played George Constanza’s mother on the sitcom, also died at age 93 .

‘Non-earthquake event’ triggered false report of quake: USGS

A New York native, Sheridan’s IMDb page shows dozens of roles through the years , including another role she’s remembered for in playing the supporting character Raquel Ochmonek on the 1980s hit “ALF.”

She starred in the 1977 Broadway musical “Happy End” with Meryl Streep and Christopher Lloyd.

Sheridan was the last surviving parent of the four main characters from “Seinfeld.” Jerry Stiller, who played George’s father, died in 2020 . Sheridan’s husband on the show, Barney Martin, who played Morty Seinfeld, died in 2005. Others include Sheree North, who portrayed the mother of Michael Richards’ Kramer, also died in 2005 and the actor playing Elaine Benes’ father, Lawrence Tierney, died in 2002.

She also penned the book “Dizzy & Jimmy” in 2000, a memoir about her relationship with actor James Dean.

Sheridan’s last listed roles on IMDb came in 2010, playing Helen in the film “Trim” and appearing in the TV movie “The Rooneys.”

Sheridan was survived by a daughter and son-in-law, according to multiple outlets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Update: Second standoff ends with 2 suspects in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News crews report that a standoff has ended with two suspects in custody. The two suspects were identified as Richard Thomas Jr. and Christina Zeller. Police say the standoff began when Vanderburgh County deputies responded to a domestic call at the Quality Inn and Suites on Elpers Road. Deputies and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Another Sullivan County teen has gone missing

CARLISLE, Ind (WEHT) – On the same day another Sullivan county teenager has gone missing, another one has also disappeared. Both have Statewide Silver Alerts. According to Indiana State Police (ISP), Faith Williams, 15, of Carlisle, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. ISP describes her as a white female, 5 […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Collider

The 7 Best 'Seinfeld' Supporting Characters, Ranked by Ridiculousness

Seinfeld is no stranger to wacky supporting characters. Some recur throughout the show's nine seasons, while quick appearances by characters like "two-face" Gwen (Karen Fineman) manage to remain a memorable and inextricable part of the series as Jerry's many girlfriends and George's countless enemies (curse you, Lloyd Braun!). Even when leaving out the series' more well-known characters like George's father (Jerry Stiller) and mother (Estelle Harris), Jerry's nemesis, Newman (Wayne Knight), and George's doomed fiancée, Susan (Heidi Swedberg), there are dozens of offbeat and quirky personalities to populate the characters' dysfunctional lives and relationships.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Michael Richards
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Lawrence Tierney
Person
Jerry Stiller
Person
Estelle Harris
Person
Liz Sheridan
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Tmz#Usgs#Alf
HollywoodLife

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC

Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Beyoncé, Chris Rock & Regina Hall’s Pat-Down: The Best And Worst Moments From The 2022 Oscars 2022

Click here to read the full article. The controversy involving the eight crafts categories threatened to overshadow Sunday’s Oscars, but the 3 hour, 39-minute kudosfest on ABC still managed to do what it does best: uplift us before letting us down hard. Here are the best and worst moments from the 94th Academy Awards. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith The Best After an introduction by the Williams sisters, Beyoncé opened the telecast by appearing in a explosion of chartreuse (or was it simply the color of tennis balls?) from a Compton locale...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

David Spade reveals why Saturday Night Live Gap Girls movie with Chris Farley and Adam Sandler didn't happen

Lay off David Spade if you were starving for the Saturday Night Live Gap Girls to hit the big screen. The comedian recently revealed that SNL boss Lorne Michaels once suggested the fan-favorite recurring sketch starring Spade, Chris Farley, and Adam Sandler as a trio of superficial Gap employees should be turned into a movie, but there just wasn't enough material to fill a feature-length film.
MOVIES
People

Alec Baldwin Says Oscars 'Turned Into The Jerry Springer Show': 'I Love You Chris Rock'

Alec Baldwin is weighing in on the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards. During Sunday night's ceremony, Will, who later won Best Actor, walked onto the stage and struck Rock in response to a joke he made about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The moment left the comedian speechless, but he kept the show going by making light of the incident and moving on.
CELEBRITIES
People

Bob Saget's Wife and Daughters Attended Gilbert Gottfried's Funeral: 'Very Heartwarming'

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters were among those who said their final goodbyes to Gilbert Gottfried on Thursday. Rizzo, 42, and Saget's three daughters — Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara — were in attendance for the late comedian's funeral, which took place in Westchester, New York on Thursday morning, Gottfried's friend and fellow comedian Jeff Ross told PEOPLE.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WHAS 11

Jerry Seinfeld Pays Tribute to Liz Sheridan: 'Nicest TV Mom a Son Could Wish For'

Jerry Seinfeld couldn't have asked for a better TV mom. The 67-year-old comedian took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to Liz Sheridan following her death. She was 93. The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee host posted a black and white picture of him and Sheridan on the set of his hit NBC sitcom. His arm's wrapped around her as they both smile into the cameras. Seinfeld tweeted, "Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her."
CELEBRITIES
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy