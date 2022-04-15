Meet Elmer McCurdy - the Oklahoma outlaw with the outrageous afterlife

Dear valued subscribers,

I'm Don Mecoy, managing editor at The Oklahoman. I'd like to highlight a fascinating yarn our entertainment reporter Brandy McDonnell has produced as part of a weekly series of stories about what makes our state unique that we simply call Oklahoma Stories.

Brandy wrote about Elmer McCurdy, an Oklahoma outlaw killed by a posse near Pawhuska over 100 years ago. His mummified body spent decades as a traveling sideshow attraction, a film prop and as a spooky amusement park "mannequin" before finally being laid to rest in Guthrie. Now, a musical about his life and longer run in death has been created. That's just one of the many Oklahoma Stories we've written about, and will continue to produce each Sunday.

