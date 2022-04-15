ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Meet Elmer McCurdy - the Oklahoma outlaw with the outrageous afterlife

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqVOI_0fAdN2CR00

Dear valued subscribers,

Welcome to Don't Miss Reads, our weekly newsletter highlighting some of our editors' favorite stories, photos and videos that you might have missed.

I'm Don Mecoy, managing editor at The Oklahoman. I'd like to highlight a fascinating yarn our entertainment reporter Brandy McDonnell has produced as part of a weekly series of stories about what makes our state unique that we simply call Oklahoma Stories.

Brandy wrote about Elmer McCurdy, an Oklahoma outlaw killed by a posse near Pawhuska over 100 years ago. His mummified body spent decades as a traveling sideshow attraction, a film prop and as a spooky amusement park "mannequin" before finally being laid to rest in Guthrie. Now, a musical about his life and longer run in death has been created. That's just one of the many Oklahoma Stories we've written about, and will continue to produce each Sunday.

Below are links to more of our editors' favorite stories of the past week or beyond. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.

Comments / 0

Related
Z94

Take a Terrifying Tour of the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma!

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in all of Oklahoma. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Strong to severe storms moving into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a risk for severe storms in Oklahoma on Monday. 7:10 p.m. Monday Update: As of 7:10 p.m., there are no longer any tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma. There are some severe thunderstorm warnings east of Tishomingo and Madill. 6:55 p.m. Monday Update: Southern Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Pawhuska, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Oklahoma hospital to undergo $150M expansion

Muskogee (Okla.) Medical Center Authority, Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System and the city of Muskogee have come to an agreement to build a $150 million expansion on the medical center, local news outlet KJRH reported March 17. The new tower will add 125 beds, medical-surgical inpatient rooms, critical care...
MUSKOGEE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elmer Mccurdy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afterlife#Amusement Park#Oklahoma Stories
The Telegraph

Should in-laws be outlawed?

My life changed in an extraordinary way last fall and it is just now that I can bring myself to talk about it. So I invited some of my closest friends over to get drunk and reveal all.
ALTON, IL
KOCO

Pakistani physicians in Oklahoma City for spring meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Pakistani physicians are in Oklahoma City for their annual spring meeting. On Saturday, Mick Cornett Drive was busy with an association of Pakistani physicians in town for their annual spring meeting. Vendors served food from Pakistan and even the street is modeled after a real street in Pakistan.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa couple creates magical soil with special ingredients

TULSA, Okla. — Kelly and Carla Grogg are a couple passionate about gardening. They owned Groggs Green Barn in south Tulsa for about 10 years. They both have had family members pass from cancer, which has inspired a quest towards nutrition and an awareness of what their bodies were consuming.
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Oklahoma is a city in the United States that enjoys eating. As you might expect from a state that sits just above Texas, there are plenty of excellent BBQ establishments to be found here as well. Smoking methods that originated in the Southeast of the United States have also spread to the state of Oklahoma. You may expect a barbecue in Oklahoma City to cross-pollinate other popular cuisines. The top five barbecue restaurants are Listed below, where you may obtain your grilled Barbecue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy