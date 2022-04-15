ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PASSHE schools freeze tuition increase for fourth consecutive year

By NCPA Staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4GqD_0fAdN1Ji00

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Students attending any of the 14 state-owned universities will begin the fall term without a tuition increase, following a decision of the Board of Governors for Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on Thursday, April 14.

Last October, the board requested $550 million in state funding for the next fiscal year to offset the need for a tuition increase. As part of a renewed partnership between the State System and the Commonwealth, the board is also seeking $201 million in direct-to-student aid and at least $75 million of the remaining $150 million in federal funding the General Assembly and governor have committed to continue the robust transformation of state-owned universities.

"On behalf of our students and their families, I am grateful to the Board of Governors for freezing in-state tuition for the fourth consecutive year," said Bashar Hanna, president of Bloomsburg University and interim president of Lock Haven and Mansfield Universities. "We are living through uncertain economic times, and we must do all we can to keep public higher education affordable for our students."

"A college education transforms students' lives onward and upward," he said. "Today's vote ensures continued access to affordable higher education for Pennsylvanians. It will also help the Commonwealth build a modern-day economy and remain a reliable pathway for social and economic mobility."

"Pennsylvania's economy depends on the talented and well-educated graduates from the state-owned universities, and we are focused on providing a quality and affordable public education to students of all backgrounds," said Cindy Shapira, chair of the Board of Governors. "We are hopeful the legislature supports our funding request so we can maintain the tuition freeze. With all of the other rising costs in our economy, working families should not have to worry about paying more for tuition at a public university."

Nearly 90,000 students attend a State System university, making it the largest producer of bachelor's degrees in Pennsylvania. Over 88% of the student body resides in Pennsylvania, and 78% of graduates from Pennsylvania are working within the Commonwealth three years after earning their degree.

"The State System is keeping its promise to the General Assembly to redesign, and that process is delivering positive results for our students and for the state," said State System Chancellor Daniel Greenstein. "With additional investments from the state, the System can freeze tuition so more students can afford a high-quality public higher education as we work together to make Pennsylvania's workforce stronger."

Basic tuition for in-state undergraduate students at the System's universities has been frozen at $7,716 for the last three years.

"Just freezing tuition is not a sustainable strategy without meaningful investment from the Commonwealth," said Greenstein. "Pennsylvania must invest in its state-owned universities if we want them to continue providing the high-quality, affordable education they were born to deliver."

Today, six in 10 jobs require a college degree or credential, but only 51% of Pennsylvania workers have that education. Freezing tuition for a fourth year, increasing student aid, and continuing the System redesign will keep high-quality education accessible to more Pennsylvanians. It will enable more low- and middle-income high school students and adults looking to re-skill to get the education they need in today's job climate.

Last year, the universities created 23 new degree programs and 60 new certificate programs to address workforce needs. They conferred nearly 24,000 degrees and certificates in high-demand areas like STEM, health, business, and education.

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Tuition increases approved for CT state universities

Tuition and fees at Central, Southern, Eastern and Western Connecticut state universities will increase by an average of $291 per semester in the fall, the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities governing board decided Thursday. The change increases the average total yearly cost of tuition and fees from $11,625 to $12,207,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Is there a gas stimulus check coming? State gas tax holidays are more likely

Three Democratic House representatives announced last week that they are sponsoring a bill that will send money to Americans to help with the rising cost of gasoline. House reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois are co-sponsoring the bill that would send a $100 monthly energy rebate to drivers for any month through the end of the year when the national average gas price exceeds $4 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
WPMI

University partnership will pay for nursing school tuition

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Some hospitals and medical groups are getting creative when it comes to hiring and retaining nurses. Even months after COVID cases have dwindled, nurses are still very hard to find. A new partnership between Infirmary Health and the University of Mobile is set to help...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Legislature#In State Tuition#Passhe#The Board Of Governors#The State System#Commonwealth#The General Assembly#Bloomsburg University#Lock Haven#Mansfield Universities#Pennsylvanians
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SFCC to Raise Salaries, Tuition For Upcoming Year

The State Fair Community College Board of Trustees voted at their regular meeting on Thursday to increase salaries and wages for employees amidst inflation and to raise tuition following the pandemic. The compensation to employees will include a 1.2 percent increase to the faculty salary base and an increase in...
COLLEGES
Hr Morning

Student loan freeze extended again

On April 6, the White House released a press briefing announcing the U.S. Department of Education was extending the forbearance on student loan repayment, interest and collections through Aug. 31, 2022. President Biden said in extending the COVID-19 national emergency, he recognized that the U.S. was still recovering from the...
EDUCATION
money.com

Your State Taxes on Groceries, Income, Gas and More Could Soon Be Slashed

Tax cuts are trendy in 2022. Americans accustomed to hearing politicians' complaints about budget shortfalls may be shocked to learn that many states are swimming in cash — and legislators want to share the wealth by slashing taxes on groceries, gas, income and more. According to an analysis from...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
FingerLakes1.com

When do student loan payments restart?

Student loan payments have been postponed for while now. However, they are set to resume August 31, 2022. Student loan payments have been deferred a few times now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students haven’t been required to pay on their loan debt, and it hasn’t been accruing interest. However, payments are scheduled to restart August 31 this year. Read more about it here.
EDUCATION
Wyoming News

LCCC receives Cyber Skills for All grant to prepare skilled workers

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College is one of 14 community colleges nationwide to receive grant funding and participation in a joint collaboration with Microsoft and the American Association of Community College. Microsoft and AACC’s “Cyber Skills for All” initiative is designed to increase community college workforce development capacity through collaboration aimed at skilling people for participation in the digital economy. “Community colleges are critical to expanding the cybersecurity workforce...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
CNET

Taxes Due in 3 Days: It's Time to File a Return or a Tax Extension

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. It's April 15, the traditional tax deadline day in the US. However, since it's also the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, DC, tax day has been pushed back until Monday, April 18, this year. If you haven't filed your 2021 tax return yet, it's time to grab your W-2 or 1099 forms and get started, or consider filing a tax extension.
INCOME TAX
Wyoming News

Worker housing a growing concern in Wyoming

In Jackson, workers camp out in cars and tents. In Cheyenne, hundreds commute from neighboring towns. Meanwhile, Laramie is struggling to attract new businesses, Wyoming Public Media reported last year. All because of an affordable housing shortage. Lawmakers will look for solutions during this year’s interim legislative session. ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy