Russia places sanctions on IL lawmakers

By Gretchen Teske
 1 day ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple Illinois lawmakers have been sanctioned by the Russian government.

WMBD has confirmed those include Congress members Rodney Davis (R) and Cheri Bustos (D) and Representative Darin LaHood (R).

Here are all the weapons the US is sending to Ukraine

Below is a copy of the letter Bustos sent to Russian President Putin:

Hey there Kremlin Gremlin,

This week, I learned I’ve been officially sanctioned by the Russian Foreign Ministry for my support for freedom, democracy and the Ukrainian people.

I don’t know how I will ever recover from this devastating blow.

While these sanctions hold about as much weight as a vote in your sham elections, I am deeply saddened that I will no longer have the opportunity to sunbathe in Siberia or mingle in Moscow.

But seriously, if your Foreign Ministry can send me a copy, I’d love to have it framed on my wall.

XOXO,

Cheri

LaHood responded in a similar manner by saying:

“As Vladimir Putin continues his unprovoked war in Ukraine, I am proud to be sanctioned by his murderous regime. On the House Intelligence Committee, I will continue to work with my colleagues to support our allies and expose Vladimir Putin for the war criminal he is. Thugs like Putin will never intimidate the United States of America.”

The sanctions were announced against 398 bipartisan members of the U.S. House of Representatives .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

T (that's it)
13h ago

Although I'm quite disappointed with the vocabulary level of response from bustos, I appreciate the defiance behind it. LaHood's response was far more intelligent and clear. Unfortunately, my concern is that (once again for those left that remember) the free world will be put to the test when called upon to keep (the dictatorships that have been patiently waiting for the opportunity to move) at bay. Sooo many people of the current generations have no idea what it truly means to fight against it and the sacrifices on many levels many will live through. We as a UNITED PEOPLE have not yet really experienced the impact of the strategies of the world leaders. I still and always will stand on the side of freedom.

FtheDumbacratsLovebeingwhite
1d ago

With that being said , Our own President is a terror to the United States people !

