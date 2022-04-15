ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Board upholds fire captain’s firing over COVID mask refusal

By The Associated Press
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HjMl_0fAdMyyb00

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A civil service board in Louisiana has upheld a decision to fire a fire department captain for insubordination after he repeatedly refused orders to wear a COVID-19 mask at a training session last year.

The Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board agreed unanimously Wednesday that the fire chief had good reasons to fire Kevin Larriviere and acted in good faith, news agencies reported.

Chief Robert Benoit said the longtime employee had violated 11 policies, including one against insubordination, when he refused to wear a mask to get into a time entry training session on Aug. 10, 2021, The Advocate reported.

At the time, a statewide mask mandate was still in place. It was lifted in October 2021.

Under its rules, Larriviere could have taken off the mask once he was seated at the training session, officials said.

Lafayette man dies while trying to cross Pinhook Rd.

“If you can’t do what we ask you to do in a normal environment, how are we going to expect you to do something when everything is falling apart?” Benoit said.

Larriviere had worked for the department for more than 20 years, T he Advertiser reported. He was fired Aug. 27, 2021.

Attorney Daniel Landry said Larriviere’s superiors should have considered underlying factors such as stress and anxiety.

Those issues were not fully raised during earlier hearings, said Michael Corry, representing the fire department and city-parish.

Larriviere testified he was sad, angry and frustrated for a number of reasons on Aug. 10, including home life and the death of a car crash victim he had helped two days earlier. He had to go to a hospital twice in previous months because of anxiety attacks that seemed like heart attacks, he said.

He told his superiors he was refusing to wear the mask on religious and medical grounds, without giving any details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KLFY News 10

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Lafayette, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Lafayette, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
HipHopDX.com

Monica Poses For Correctional Facility Photos With C-Murder

Jefferson Parish, LA – R&B darling Monica has a relationship with Corey “C-Murder” Miller that stretches back decades. The couple dated when the veteran singer was just a teenager and purportedly got back together after she finalized her divorce from NBA star Shannon Brown in 2019. But...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Monroe teen found safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Alexis Sasser has been found safe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was wearing black and white Adidas […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Captain#Fire Department#Covid#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy