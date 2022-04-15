ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

New school coming to Twin Falls

By Candice Hare
kmvt
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With brick and mortar locations in Pocatello, Meridian, and Nampa, in addition to a statewide virtual academy, Gem Prep are paving the path towards becoming educational leaders in Southern Idaho. “We are a free K-12 public charter school with an emphasis on college...

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 1

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

“This Is Not Acceptable in Idaho’

Idaho home values continue to rise throughout our area. The average family in Idaho earns roughly 60,000 dollars a year. Some families earn more, and some make less. Most young families in our state3 are two-income families, where both the husband and wife work full-time jobs. We all have seen...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Superintendent of public instruction candidates forum in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho’s election for superintendent of public instruction will be held on November 8, 2022. The primary elections are set for May 17. A candidates forum will be held in Twin Falls, where the four superintendent candidates will answer questions regarding K-12 learning. The current...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls fire results in road closures

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to city officials, 2nd Avenue is closed between Shoshone Street and Fairfield Street due to a fire at the Old Towne Lodge on 2nd Avenue. A reporter is heading to the scene and we will update this post as more information becomes available.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Education
City
Nampa, ID
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Meridian, ID
Education
Meridian, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Nampa, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Education
Nampa, ID
Education
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Pocatello, ID
Education
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Palmer
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Offensive Wyoming Town Names

We should change the name of Devil's Tower, we are told. Because it offends the people who's ancestors where here before our ancestors were here. But what about the people who were here before them? Were they offended by the name that the new "natives" named it?. Native tribes fought...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#College
95.7 KEZJ

Wind Project Planned for Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A company developing a wind farm project in the Magic Valley announced this week a second project for Twin Falls County. Magic Valley Energy LLC, part of LS Power, announced the beginning planning phase for the Salmon Falls Wind Energy Project for southern Twin Falls County. This is the second wind energy project the company is working on in addition to the Lava Wind Energy Project near Shoshone, Dietrich, and the Hunt area. Magic Valley Energy said it is in the process of talking with federal, state, and local entities on the Salmon Falls project. According to the company website, a map of the impacted area shows the project would span along Salmon Falls Creek north on federal land from the dam to E 3200 North with some portions extending west towards Hollister. The proposed project is expected to generate 800 megawatts of electricity. "The Salmon Falls proposal is uniquely situated at the confluence of a number of key siting characteristics, including favorable wind resources, availability of suitable land, compatibility with existing land uses, a general absence of sensitive biological resources, and proximity to existing and future planned high voltage transmission lines to deliver the wind energy to market," said the company in a statement this week. The company is aiming at construction to start in 2024, if the project is approved. According to the company, construction of the project would create hundreds of jobs, 20 permanent jobs, and contribute an estimated $46 million in tax revenue during construction. Magic Valley Energy is in the approval process for the Lava Wind Project, a 1,000 megawatt proposal that would construct 400 wind turbines. LS Power, the parent company, also list a transmission line, Southwest Intertie Project North (SWIP), project on its website that would extend from Jerome County, Idaho south to Nevada.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

There’s A Mail Scam Taking Idaho By Storm… And We Can Stop It

As bad as this sounds, it’s pretty impressive how criminals can come up with clever schemes to make money. You would think with all of that creativity and effort that these people could be more productive citizens in society. Instead, you have these sneaky snakes posing as the United States Postal Service to trick us into giving them our hard-earned money.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kmvt

Investigation into Twin Falls fire continues

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials are still investigating the fire from Tuesday at Radio Rondevoo on Main Avenue in Twin Falls. Twin Falls public information officer Josh Palmer says due to the destruction of the fire, it may take a few more days to figure things out. He...
TWIN FALLS, ID
ABC4

Utah’s least populated cities

(ABC4) – According to the 2020 census these were the least populated cities of Utah. How many of these have you been to? 10. Ophir, Utah Population: 65 Ophir was established around 1870 and was named after a town in the Bible. A mining town quickly popped up in the area. The silver eventually ran […]
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy