Walker raises $5.5M in Georgia Senate race, trailing Warnock

By JEFF AMY
 1 day ago
Election 2022 Senate Georgia FILE – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a Donald Trump rally for Georgia GOP candidates in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. Walker reported on Friday, April 15, that he had raised $5.5 million in contributions in 2022’s first three months (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Hyosub Shin)

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker said Friday that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022, a big haul that is still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the same period.

A former football star, Walker is the GOP front-runner, but faces five other Republicans in the May 24 primary. A June 21 runoff, if necessary, would settle the Republican nomination.

Georgia will be a key battleground in the 2022 midterm elections to determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Republicans had long dominated statewide races until Georgia helped elect Joe Biden to the presidency and enabled Democrats to control the Senate by electing Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff in a January 2021 runoff.

Walker has raised $14.6 million since announcing his run. Campaign spokesperson Mallory Blount said Walker had close to $7.4 million in cash.

Among other candidates in the GOP primary, Navy veteran and former bank executive Latham Saddler said he raised $651,000 in the quarter and has nearly $2 million in cash. Former state Rep. Josh Clark raised almost $103,000 and had almost $123,000 on hand. Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black raised $214,000 in the period but spent more than he raised, leaving him with $792,000. Construction company owner Kelvin King raised $199,000, but also spent more than he raised, leaving him with $145,000. Former Army general Jonathan “Jon” McColumn had not yet filed or reported totals.

Walker, a political newcomer, won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Georgia and went on to star in the NFL. President Donald Trump, a close friend of Walker's, is backing his run despite questions about Walker's business dealings and history of violence against women.

In the Democratic primary, Warnock is a heavy favorite to defeat Tamara Johnson-Shealey. Libertarian Chase Oliver will also be on the general election ballot in November.

Walker's campaign said it received donations from more than 50,000 givers.

“The Republican nominee against Warnock will have to raise money and bring new voters to the table. I am doing both,” Walker said in a statement.

Warnock said Thursday that he has $25.6 million on hand. He's raised $43 million for this election cycle, after raising more than $125 million for his 2020 Senate race.

Warnock, who is pastor of the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached, became Georgia's first Black U.S. senator after winning a special election in 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson. Isakson stepped down because of failing health; he died in December.

Georgia also has a number of competitive congressional races. Here's a look at some:

2ND DISTRICT

In southwest Georgia's 2nd District, which became marginally more Republican in redistricting, longtime incumbent Democrat Sanford Bishop said he had raised $441,000 and had $725,000 in cash. Among Republicans, Jeremy Hunt raised $438,000, while Wayne Johnson raised $271,000 including a $225,000 loan to himself, and Chris West raised $152,000 including a $50,000 loan to himself.

6TH DISTRICT

In a suburban open seat redrawn to be much more GOP-friendly, Republicans led fundraising. Emergency room physician Rich McCormick raised $611,000 and had $1.16 million on hand. Lawyer Jake Evans raised $411,000, including $200,000 more in loans to himself, and had $1.24 million. Former teacher and business owner Mallory Staples raised $154,000 and had $521,000 in cash.

7TH DISTRICT

In Gwinnett County's 7th District, redrawn to be much more Democratic, incumbent Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux raised $530,000 and had $2.1 million on hand. Lucy McBath, the 6th District Democratic incumbent who jumped into the 7th District race, raised $804,000 and had $2.9 million in cash.

10TH DISTRICT

In this open seat east of Atlanta, most top Republican contenders continued to rely on self-funding to keep pace. Mike Collins raised $144,000, including a $66,000 loan and had $744,000 in cash. David Curry raised $245,000 including a $200,000 loan and had $298,000 in cash. Marc McMain raised $209,000 including a $180,000 loan and had $296,000 in cash. Alan Sims raised $160,000 including a $110,000 loan and had $287,000 in cash. Timothy Barr avoided loans, raising $139,900 and reporting $150,000 in cash. Trump-endorsed Vernon Jones, previously running for governor, hadn't yet filed.

14TH DISTRICT

In northwest Georgia's 14th District, Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene raised $1.07 million and had $3 million on hand after spending $1.38 million. Republican challenger Jennifer Strahan raised $216,000 and had $157,000 on hand. Democrat Marcus Flowers raised $2.4 million, but spent even more, leaving him with $1.9 million. Holly McCormack, another Democrat, raised $360,000, but spent much more than she raised, leaving her $84,000.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
