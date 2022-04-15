Special election date set to break tie in Columbia City Council's Third Ward race

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City Council has unanimously approved a new map for Ward boundaries and precincts in the City of Rochester. “We again thank our community organizations and residents for their engagement and feedback in this process,” says City Management Analyst Heather J. Heyer. “This map best reflects the guiding principles of the process and we are happy to be completing the redistricting process on time. We have appreciated our collaboration with Olmsted County, as they now take steps to complete their redistricting process.”

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 23 DAYS AGO