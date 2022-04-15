ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Special election date set to break tie in Columbia City Council's Third Ward race

By Elise Person
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA — The City of Columbia will break the tie for a City Council Third Ward Seat between Incumbent Karl Skala and challenger Roy Lovelady with a special election....

