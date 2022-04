The Museum at the Bighorns’ has announced the second History After Dark lecture of the year will be held at 6 p.m. on April 14. Don Fisk will present “Henry Burgess: A Distinguished Sheridan Native, Rancher, Soldier, Lawyer.” According to the museum, this lecture will provide an overview of Henry Burgess’ life, with a focus on his service in the Army during WWII. Burgess served in the Pacific Theater during the war and took part in several major operations including the Los Banos raid as part of the 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO