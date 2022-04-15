ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

14 displaced by house fire, new TO fire station underway, more news

By Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hP7tp_0fAdKkw500

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

14 displaced in house fire

OXNARD — A fire at a house in Oxnard displaced 14 people and caused a full shutdown of Channel Islands Boulevard early Friday.

Oxnard Fire Department crews responded around 4:47 a.m. to the 1300 block of Channel Islands Boulevard.

Crews found a fire in the walls of a Victorian-style home that had expanded into the attic of the home, according to Battalion Chief Nathan La Russo. The fire was knocked down shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Oxnard building and safety officials red-tagged the structure due to the extensive damage. The American Red Cross was contacted to help find temporary housing for 14 adults and six dogs.

The Oxnard Police Department shut down traffic along Channel Islands Boulevard in both directions for hours as the firefighters worked the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation by the Oxnard Fire Department.

Construction starts on new fire station

THOUSAND OAKS — Officials gathered for the groundbreaking of a new fire station in Thousand Oaks on Friday morning.

Construction also kicked off for Ventura County Fire Department's new Station 34. The site is a 1.9-acre lot on Mountclef Boulevard, just north of Avenida De Los Arboles and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

The new station is expected to be finished in summer 2023 and will replace the current Station 34, located about half a mile away at 555 E. Avenida De Los Arboles. The existing station dates to 1961 and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

The new station will total more than 11,000 square feet and will also have a 2,000-square-foot accessory building. Features include two pass-through engine bays, a pair of offices, a fitness room, a kitchen and dining area and living quarters for seven firefighters.

County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner said in a statement the project has been in the works for years.

"We're excited to break ground on the new station, which will enable quicker and safer emergency responses to the community and provide more accommodations for our firefighters and additional rescue equipment,” Gardner said.

The $9.7 million project will be built by TELACU Construction Management. The architect is RRM Design Group in Ventura, officials said.

Fire damages commercial building

VENTURA — A blaze in a small commercial building Thursday brought dozens of firefighters to the scene, Ventura City Fire officials said.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Thompson Boulevard, east of Seaward Avenue. Fire crews found a large amount of smoke coming from the building. After determining no one was inside, they attacked the blaze aggressively, knocking it down within about 20 minutes of the initial call, department officials said.

Some fifteen units brought 37 firefighters to the scene. No injuries were reported. Damages were estimated in the tens of thousands of dollars. The cause remained under investigation Friday.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

Comments / 2

Related
WDTN

Family displaced after bathroom fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton family was forced out of their home by a fire on Bellfontaine Avenue early Thursday morning. According to the Dayton Fire Department, the family woke up to find a fire in the bathroom before leaving the home and calling for help. Crews responded to the scene on the 2100 […]
DAYTON, OH
KTAL

Apartment fire displaces families in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Several units were damaged at an apartment complex in a fire Friday night. Officials say an apartment fire in the Ward Plaza Apartments at 1603 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd displaced 6 families. The kitchen fire destroyed the apartment and three other units suffered fire damage. Power to the building was turned off for safety. The fire stop kept the fire from causing further damage.
MARSHALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Ventura County, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oxnard, CA
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
Ventura County, CA
Accidents
Oxnard, CA
Accidents
City
Ventura, CA
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Ventura, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Resident Sentenced To Over 30 Years In Prison After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

A Santa Clarita woman was sentenced to over 30 years in state prison after pleading guilty to over 10 felonies Monday following a fatal wrong-way crash in 2018. Nicole Thibault, from Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, eight counts of attempted murder with a vehicle with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon: a vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of grand theft auto, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Commercial Building#Ventura Fire#Construction Management#Accident#Victorian#Battalion#The American Red Cross
KESQ News Channel 3

Evacuations underway in Cathedral City neighborhood

A gas leak has caused an evacuation of a group of homes near Avenida Maravilla and Vega Avenue in Cathedral City. Repairs are underway. Are you affected? If it's safe to do so, share your photos and videos with KESQ using SHARE@KESQ.com. News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates The post Evacuations underway in Cathedral City neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 people shot at Ontario motel, no arrests made

Ontario police are investigating a shooting that sent several people to the hospital Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mission Boulevard at the Best Ontario Inn. Responding officers arrived on scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. As of Friday evening, no one was killed but the […]
ONTARIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Housing
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

9-year-old boy thrown from motorcycle in hit-and-run incident

A young boy had to get surgery after being the victim of a hit-and-run in Riverside, and his mother desperately wants to find the driver who left her son lying on the side of the freeway. The incident occurred last Friday, at around 8:45 p.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway, west of Spruce Street. "He had a football game and the game ended and so they were going to ride home like normal," Courtney Miller said of her son, 9-year-old Casey Ray Jr. and his father.However, Casey and his father's motorcycle ride home was anything, but normal. "A white car came up from...
RIVERSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Margarita Lopez Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Inland Avenue [Jurupa Valley, CA]

Traffic Collision on Etiwanda Avenue Left One Fatality. According to the authorities, the crash happened around 5:10 a.m. between Etiwanda and Inland Avenues. Furthermore, police said the accident occurred within a warehousing district, north of Pomona (60) Freeway. Eventually, several fire engine crews arrived at the scene and discovered 62-year-old...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
WKTV

8 people displaced after house fire on Bristol Street

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Fire Department responded to the call of a fire structure on Bristol Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Chief Scott Ingersoll says when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the home. Everyone inside the house was able to evacuate before crews arrived.
UTICA, NY
WEHOville.com

3 charged in follow-home robberies

In early 2021, LADP’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD), Robbery Special Section (RSS), identified an ongoing crime trend of follow home robberies. The suspects target victims in Los Angeles, follow them, and commit the robberies as the victims go into isolated areas such as a parking lot or as they arrive home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WAND TV

Structure fire response underway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded Monday evening to a Springfield structure fire. Responders with the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union on Facebook said the fire is at a building in the 2500 block of Empowerment Road. The initial report was for a dryer on fire. An attack line was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS LA

Pomona Police bust illegal gambling casino

On Thursday, the Pomona Police Department said officers with the Special Investigation Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of North Rebecca Street and located a large-scale illegal gambling casino. The department was tipped off when a property owner contacted police at around 12:45 p.m. after finding people inside of what was supposed to be a vacant commercial building. Prior to police arriving on the scene, the subjects inside the property fled. SIU officers seized evidence including electronics and currency. "The Pomona Police Department has seen an increase in these illegal casinos opening in vacant buildings within the city limits. These illegal gambling casinos  are the source of multiple calls for service, including batteries, robberies, and shootings," the department's release stated. No suspect descriptions were provided. Anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. 
POMONA, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy