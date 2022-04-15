ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Sheridan, ‘Seinfeld’ actress, dead at 93

By CNN
 1 day ago
SEINFELD, from left: Barney Martin and Liz Sheridan addressing studio audience, 1990-98. photo: ©Castle Rock Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

CNN — Liz Sheridan, a veteran stage and screen actress who played Jerry Seinfeld’s mother, Helen, on “Seinfeld,” died Friday morning, her manager and friend Amanda Hendon confirmed to CNN.

Sheridan had celebrated her 93rd birthday earlier this week. Her many credits include a role on “Alf” and the Broadway production of “Happy End” with Meryl Streep.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.

Sheridan’s death comes within two weeks of the death of fellow “Seinfeld” cast member, Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s mother on the series.

This is a developing story.

