ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

‘He will literally die in prison’: Pierre Haobsh sentenced for 2016 Han family murders

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dw8rb_0fAdK0c200

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Pierre Haobsh, the man found guilty of murdering the Han family in 2016, was sentenced in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Friday to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, followed by 75 years to life in state prison, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

"He has no possibility of ever being released," Supervising Deputy District Attorney Ben Ladinig told News Channel 3-12. "He will literally die in prison."

Ladinig explained that the three life sentences are for each of the murders that Haobsh, 32, committed in 2016 when he killed Dr. Henry Han, his wife, Jennie, and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, in their Goleta Valley home, wrapping them in plastic and leaving them dead inside of the garage.

The 75 years to life in state prison that will follow the three life sentences were for gun use causing death, Ladinig said. Haobsh was also sentenced for the special circumstance of committing murder for financial gain, he added.

During the case's preliminary hearing, Detective Travis Henderson said that he looked through Haobsh's phone and found a $100,000 transfer from Han's Wells Fargo account to a Chase bank account that was done on March 25 – two days after the Han family's bodies were found.

Haobsh filed a motion for a new trial, saying that his previous public defenders were ineffective and didn't disclose all of the evidence, Ladinig said.

Judge Brian Hill also denied that motion on Friday, determining that Haobsh's arguments for the new trial had no merit, according to Ladinig.

Haobsh was found guilty of the murder charges on Nov. 24, 2021, though his sentencing was delayed by a few months while Hill dete rmined whether or not to dismiss Haobsh's previous public defenders from the case.

The post ‘He will literally die in prison’: Pierre Haobsh sentenced for 2016 Han family murders appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 3

Related
KGET

Child molester sentenced to 50 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting three children was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison. Joel Santiz, 41, was convicted last year of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ridgecrest man charged with murder, mutilation found competent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings will resume against a Ridgecrest man accused of killing a woman last year and mutilating her body. Superior Court Judge Chad Louie ruled Daniel Gunnarsson, 21, is now competent to stand trial after undergoing treatment at a state hospital. In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including reports from […]
RIDGECREST, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Man convicted of kidnapping, raping woman in front of baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arthur Ponce made the woman an offer: Do what I say and make me happy and I’ll return the baby. Ponce later forced her into a car, beat and threatened to cut her into pieces then raped her in front of their 2-month-old, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday found Ponce, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Prison#The Murders#Life Sentences#Wells Fargo#Chase
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KFYR-TV

Michael Neugebauer, the man convicted of murdering his family when he was 15, hopes to have sentence reduced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been 30 years since Ronald, Maureen, Michelle, and Ryan Neugebauer were shot and killed at the family’s farm near Menoken. When law enforcement arrived at the crime scene, the family’s teenage son Michael was missing, triggering a nationwide search. Michael Neugebauer eluded authorities for 12 days before he was caught in Florida. He pleaded guilty to killing his father and entered Alford pleas for killing the rest of his family.
BISMARCK, ND
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy