Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Airport sees near-record passenger traffic so far in 2022

By WTXL Digital Staff
 1 day ago
The Tallahassee International Airport announced Friday that they have seen near record-breaking passenger traffic so far in 2022.

In a news release TLH wrote that through the first quarter of 2022, passenger traffic is up 93.9% compared to the first quarter of 2021. The airport added that aircraft traffic and operations at TLH are up 19.2% for the calendar year 2022 as compared to calendar year 2021.

“Our airport is buzzing with activity – both people and projects – as air travel surges locally and nationwide,” City of Tallahassee Director of Aviation David Pollard said. “Due to competitive, affordable airfares and our focus on improving the customer travel experience. Additionally, TLH is outpacing national TSA passenger throughput activity levels and the numbers are continuing to climb.”

The increase in passengers and air traffic comes even after United Airlines stopped its service to the airport in October 2021.

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

