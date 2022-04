CONCORD (CBS) — There was a marathon in Concord Saturday to raise money for the families of soldiers and first responders killed on the job. The “Tough Ruck” took off from the Fenn School. The event was sponsored by the Military Friends Foundation. “Tough Ruckers” walk a marathon-length course carrying rucks that weigh as much as 35 pounds, and they also carry the names of fallen comrades. It’s all done in partnership with the Boston Athletic Association, and all finishers get a medal. “The Military Friends Foundation’s Tough Ruck inspires people from across the country to pay tribute to service members, first responders, and...

CONCORD, MA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO