ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nigel Pearson dead – Phil Taylor leads tributes as legendary darts and speedway commentator dies aged 52

By Aliki Kraterou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JF4mv_0fAdJXNJ00

LEGENDARY darts and speedway commentator Nigel Pearson has died aged 52.

His death was announced on Friday as fans flooded social media with tributes.

World champion Phil Taylor said: "Sad, sad news about Nigel Pearson passing away. Always polite and a good guy. RIP."

Official British Speedway tweeted: "It is with the deepest sadness and regret that we announce the passing of much loved sport commentator, presenter and journalist, Nigel Pearson, aged 52, earlier today.

"We ask everyone to fully respect Nigel’s family’s privacy at this time.

"All of our thoughts and love go to his wife Kerrie, daughter Sarah and sons Liam and Jake. A full tribute to Nigel will follow."

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Legendary Black Country comedian Aynuk dies as son pays tribute

A member of a legendary Black Country comic duo described as the area's "greatest ambassador" has died in hospital after a short illness aged 84. Alan Smith, known as Aynuk in the duo of Aynuk and Ayli, died on Tuesday. He was described as a "wonderful, loving and caring father"...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

World Championship: Rank the greatest first-round shocks at the Crucible

Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and BBC Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage of all matches on BBC iPlayer and online. Nerves can affect even the most experienced players when it comes to the first round of the World Championship at the...
SPORTS
BBC

World Snooker Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan continues quest for seventh title as he marks 30th year at Crucible

Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Ronnie O'Sullivan will equal Steve Davis' record of 30 appearances at the Crucible when his quest for a seventh World Championship title gets under way against David Gilbert on Saturday.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Pearson
The Guardian

Neil Robertson: ‘From job centre to playing on TV was just amazing’

“These are the things that made me a really strong person and competitor,” Neil Robertson says in a secluded corner of a snooker club in Cambridge. The amiable Australian is ranked as the third best snooker player in the world, but Robertson has spent a chunk of the afternoon showing me how many empty glasses he could carry when working as a bus-boy in a Melbourne pub, what it felt like to be unemployed and how his career was almost derailed for three years when he struggled to help his wife cope with mental-health issues.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darts#Speedway#British
BBC

Conor McLaughlin: Northern Ireland full-back retires because of injury

Northern Ireland defender Conor McLaughlin has announced that he has been forced to retire from football because of injury. The Belfast-born player's most recent club stint was a short-term deal at Fleetwood Town which ended in January. He earned 43 Northern Ireland caps and played for his country at Euro...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Watch: World Snooker Championship - Gilbert doubles lead against O'Sullivan; Page leads Hawkins

Last year saw Mark Selby claim his fourth World Championship title with an 18-15 victory over Shaun Murphy as crowds returned to The Crucible. After a behind closed doors tournament in 2020 – one that was held in August rather than the traditional April because of the Coronavirus pandemic – Leicester’s Selby moved to within three Crucible crowns of Stephen Hendry's record of seven.
SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
391K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy