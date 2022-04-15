Nigel Pearson dead – Phil Taylor leads tributes as legendary darts and speedway commentator dies aged 52

LEGENDARY darts and speedway commentator Nigel Pearson has died aged 52.

His death was announced on Friday as fans flooded social media with tributes.

World champion Phil Taylor said: "Sad, sad news about Nigel Pearson passing away. Always polite and a good guy. RIP."

Official British Speedway tweeted: "It is with the deepest sadness and regret that we announce the passing of much loved sport commentator, presenter and journalist, Nigel Pearson, aged 52, earlier today.

"We ask everyone to fully respect Nigel’s family’s privacy at this time.

"All of our thoughts and love go to his wife Kerrie, daughter Sarah and sons Liam and Jake. A full tribute to Nigel will follow."