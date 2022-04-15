MS health departments to offer second booster shots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Second COVID-19 booster shots will soon be available at Mississippi health departments.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says starting Monday, April 18, appointments of second booster shots will be available through county health departments.

The state health department says you’re eligible to receive a second booster of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if you meet any of the following criteria:

50 years of age or older and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot of any COVID-19 vaccine,

Age 12-17 years with a weakened immune system and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot (Pfizer only for this age group),

Age 18 years or older with a weakened immune system, and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot, or

Age 18 years or older and they received Johnson and Johnson vaccine as both a first shot and a booster shot, and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot.

The state health department says appointments can be made after 5 p.m. Friday through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Those who are receiving booster shots must bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to their appointment.

You can click here to learn more information about vaccine availability at Mississippi county health departments. You can also click here to learn about vaccinations at pharmacies and clinics.

