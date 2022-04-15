ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Moeller pitcher Zach Logue gets big-league call-up from Oakland A's

By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 1 day ago
Former Moeller High school lefthander Zach Logue has become the 15th Crusader to make it to the major leagues as he's been promoted by the Oakland A's.

The team made the announcement Friday afternoon. Four players were added to the major league roster as substitute players, including Logue.

Logue had started two games for AAA Las Vegas going a total of 6.2 innings with 6 strikeouts and a 5.40 ERA.

Shortly after visiting the Moeller Sports Stag in February along with former Crusaders Brent Suter (Milwaukee) and Riley Mahan (Marlins organization), Logue went to spring training with the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida. A month ago, Toronto traded him and three others to the A's for Platinum Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman.

The 6-foot Logue was 12-4 combined in 2021 between AA New Hampshire and AAA Buffalo last season with a 3.67 ERA. Since 2017, he's 32-16 in the minor leagues with a 3.46 ERA and 395 strikeouts in 421innings.

Moeller's list of big leaguers is impressive with Hall of Famers Barry Larkin and Ken Griffey Jr. Others include Buddy Bell, David Bell, Mike Bell, Adam Hyzdu, Len Matuszek, Suter, Eric Surkamp and Philip Diehl, now in the Reds organization with AAA Louisville.

Logue pitched in college at Kentucky. The Blue Jays selected him in the ninth round in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

