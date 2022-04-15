ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Pennfield hosts 'Signing Day' for Panther sports stars

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 1 day ago
Pennfield hosted a ceremonial 'Signing Day' on Friday at the high school for several of its student-athletes, including, from left, Aiden Burns, Dawson Ransom, Hunter Shive, Hannah Ruoff and Tanner Govier.

Each of the athletes are continuing their education and their sports career at the next level.

Hannah Ruoff is set to attend Olivet College and join the women's bowling team.

Dawson Ransom has committed to be on the wrestling team at Albion College.

Hunter Shive will play men's soccer at Olivet College.

Tanner Govier will attend Cornerstone University to play baseball.

Aiden Burns is planning on playing basketball in college, but is uncommitt

