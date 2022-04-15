ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge declares mistrial in former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell's case

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
 1 day ago

After a jury was unable to reach a verdict Friday, a former Columbus police vice officer could be retried in connection to the death of a woman he shot and killed while working undercover in August 2018.

The result in the case of Andrew Mitchell, now 58, was reached after about 10 hours of deliberation over three days by the jury of eight women and four men.

Because the case ended with a hung jury, prosecutors have the option of retrying Mitchell in the future. The prosecutors on the case, Dan Cable and Sheryl Prichard, did not comment after the trial on whether Mitchell would face another jury, saying the case is not yet fully adjudicated.

He had been charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 23-year-old Donna Castleberry on Aug. 23, 2018.

Making their final case: Jury now deciding if Andrew Mitchell was justified in killing Donna Castleberry

Mitchell, who had been working undercover as a Columbus police vice officer, picked Castleberry up along Sullivant Avenue around 11:30 a.m. that day. Ten minutes later, she was slumped in the backseat of Mitchell's Mitsubishi Galant, shot three times. He was bleeding from a slash wound in his hand.

In total, the jury heard from six witnesses for the prosecution and four on behalf of Mitchell, including the former officer himself .

Andrew Mitchell tells his side: 'She was trying to kill me,' former Columbus vice cop Mitchell testifies at murder trial

Mitchell maintained that he acted reasonably as a police officer and was justified in using deadly force against Castleberry after she slashed him during a struggle. An audio recording captured by Mitchell on his cellphone of the interaction showed Castleberry didn't believe Mitchell was a police officer because he did not have his badge or police radio with him.

Six witnesses called: Prosecutors nearly done with case against former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell

The jury did not hear testimony about an internal Columbus police investigation into accusations made against Mitchell that he was forcing women to engage in sexual conduct. The jury also did not hear about federal charges pending against Mitchell, accusing him of the same conduct.

Andrew Mitchell's recording played: 'Please help me!' Final moments of Donna Castleberry's life heard in Mitchell murder trial

Under a caveat in Ohio law, if the jury found Mitchell guilty, they could only find him guilty of one of the two counts against him.

On Thursday afternoon, the jury sent a note to Judge David Young indicating they were split and wanted guidance on how to proceed. At the time, the jury indicated that seven believed Mitchell's actions were reasonable, two believed his actions were not reasonable and three were undecided. The jury was not supposed to include the status of their deliberations in the note.

On Friday afternoon, Young gave the jury what is called a "Howard charge," instructing them to continue to deliberate and approach the case with an open mind. About 90 minutes later, they said they could not reach a decision.

Federal charges still pending: Andrew Mitchell faces federal charges

After the trial, Mark Collins, Mitchell's attorney, said he and Mitchell's family were disappointed that 12 people could not agree that Mitchell acted reasonably.

"I don't doubt their effort," Collins said. "We'll continue to look at this from every angle and Andy Mitchell looks forward to his next day in court."

Mitchell is the first officer in more than 20 years to be charged with murder in connection with an on-duty shooting.

Two other Franklin County law enforcement officers are currently facing murder charges for on-duty shootings that have occurred while Mitchell's case was pending.

Jason Meade, a now-retired Franklin County Sheriff's office deputy, is charged with murder and reckless homicide for the Dec. 4, 2020, shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Meade had been working as a member of a United States Marshal Task Force before, he said, he saw Goodson pointing a gun from his vehicle. Goodson, 23 and a concealed carry permit holder, was shot six times while entering his home on the Northeast Side. A firearm was found at the scene.

Meade is currently scheduled to go to trial in mid-May, but it is expected for that date to be continued.

Franklin County deputy faces murder charge: Judge rules Jason Meade must face state murder charges in death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Adam Coy, a former Columbus police officer, is charged with murder, reckless homicide and felonious assault in connection with the Dec. 23, 2020, death of 47-year-old Andre Hill. That trial is scheduled for November.

Adam Coy indicted in Andre Hill shooting: Andre Hill shooting: New indictment filed against former Columbus officer Adam Coy

Hill was visiting a friend on the Northwest Side when Coy responded to a non-emergency complaint about a car running in the area. Coy told investigators he believed a key ring in Hill's hand was a firearm and shot him four times within a minute of arriving on the scene. Hill was unarmed and medical aid was not given to him by Coy or any other officer for more than five minutes.

Coy is scheduled to go to trial in November 2022.

Coy was fired less than a week after the shooting. In 2021, the Columbus City Council adopted Andre's Law, requiring police to render medical aid until paramedics arrive at a scene.

Following Hill's death, the city agreed to pay his family $10 million . A civil lawsuit filed against the sheriff's department by Goodson's family is pending.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Judge declares mistrial in former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell's case

