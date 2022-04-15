ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our view: Melissa Lucio death-penalty case concerns deserve to be heard

The clock continues to tick, but Melissa Lucio may yet receive a stay of execution as her highly publicized case has prompted waves of advocacy among faith leaders, lawmakers, former jurors and others within the criminal justice system.

If the case sounds vaguely familiar, that could be because we previously published an op-ed by Lubbock pastor Jesse Rincones imploring the state to reopen the case and avoid an irrevocable miscarriage of justice.

Despite those efforts, Lucio still has an April 27 date with the Texas execution chamber, where she would become the first Latina executed in the state during the modern death penalty era and the first woman put to death by the state since 2014. Supporters want to avoid that outcome as many believe Lucio deserves a new trial.

“The trial left me thinking Melissa Lucio was a monster, but now I see her as a human being who was made to seem evil because I didn’t have all the evidence I needed to make that decision,” Melissa Quintanilla, foreperson on Lucio’s jury, said in an affidavit to the parole board and reported by the Texas Tribune. “Ms. Lucio deserves a new trial and for a new jury to hear this evidence.”

Lucio was convicted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter 14 years ago, but questions have persisted since before that verdict came down. Many of those would remain, including whether the child's death was the result of abuse or an accident, even if the execution is canceled. The largest point of contention is what supporters see as a shaky confession in the aftermath of lengthy interrogation. Another concern involves the trial judge’s decision to preclude expert testimony that could have been helpful to Lucio.

The latest skirmish over the case occurred earlier this week during an exchange between a bipartisan group of state lawmakers and Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz. He was not the DA at the time of the conviction, but he does have the power to withdraw the execution request.

Certainly, it is important to acknowledge the exhaustive process followed in the courts in cases involving the death penalty. Her appeals have been rejected by state and federal courts through due diligence designed to get it right. Still, if any case called out for meticulous attention to every detail all along the way, it is this one.

Saenz is convinced the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will halt the execution, according to a Texas Tribune account this week, but he also added, after much prodding from legislators, that if that court did not act, he would.

Supporters believe Lucio deserves a new trial. At least five jurors from the case have formally asked the parole board or the governor to stop the execution, the Tribune reported. Options include the aforementioned court action or a motion from Saenz. Also, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles can recommend a change in her sentence (to life) or postpone the execution for 120 days. Either requires the governor’s approval.

While no case should ever be tried in the court of public opinion, there appears to be enough reasonable doubt to compel a new trial – and get answers to these long-simmering questions. Otherwise, Lucio’s execution will take place, and that decision will be final.

