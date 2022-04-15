ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Isaiah Trousil earns Missouri Valley Conference Track Athlete of the Week honor

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIjcO_0fAdJ8dd00

Isaiah Trousil always has had the talent to be one of the top sprinters in the country.

The challenge for Trousil has been trying to stay healthy enough to prove it.

Finally healthy, Trousil is doing just that.

Trousil, a graduate of West Burlington High School and a senior on the University of Northern Iowa men's track and field team, ran the best times in the Missouri Valley Conference in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes last week at the KT Woodman Classic at Wichita State last weekend.

Trousil placed third in the 100 in 10.25 seconds, shattering his previous-best time of 10.48. That is the 33rd-best time in NCAA Division I this season.

Trousil also placed second in the 200 in 20.73, putting him 30th in the nation in that event.

Trousil also ran on the Panthers' 4x100 relay team which took second in 40.56.

Trousil is starting to realize his true potential as a sprinter.

"I had a really good time, but I didn't have the best start, so I think I can drop my time even more once I get my starts down," Trousil said. "Me and Tom (Yezek, the MVC Field Performer of the Week) were able to do some great things down at Wichita. He's been injured a lot, as well.It's nice to see a couple of old guys keep seeing some success."

UNI originally was scheduled for compete in the John McDonnell Invitational in Arkansas, but pulled out at the last minute and entered the meet at Wichita State instead.

It proved to be beneficial for the Panthers, who turned in some of their best times and distances of the outdoor season.

"The competition was really good and the weather was great," Trousil said. "That definitely had a lot to do with it."

Trousil is looking forward to the stretch run. He will compete at the Drake Relays April 27-30 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Missouri Valley Conference outdoor meet is set for May 13-15 at Drake Stadium.

The NCAA West Preliminaries are set for May 25-26 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with the NCAA Outdoor Championships slated for June 6-8 at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

For Trousil, getting two chances to compete at Drake Stadium is just what the doctor ordered. He hasn't compete there since 2018.

"A lot of big things are coming in the next couple weeks," said Trousil, who has one outdoor season of eligibility remaining next year. "I think it's going to take 10.2 to make the finals (in the 100 at the Drake Relays). Everyone will be in for a big show for sure."

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA TODAY Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 31 years. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

