Unemployment in Montana falls to record low 2.3% in March, lowest in nearly 50 years

By Tribune staff
Great Falls Tribune
 1 day ago
HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped 0.3 percentage points in March to 2.3% as it continued to hit new record lows, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Friday.

The number of unemployed people in the state fell to 13,106 — a decline of 1,162 people from February. In Cascade County, the unemployment rate is 2.8%, with 37,456 workers.

“Because of Montanans’ hard work, we’re at our lowest unemployment rate ever, and more Montanans are working than ever before,” Gianforte said in a news release. “While Montana’s rapid economic growth has lowered our unemployment rate and driven wage growth, a well-skilled workforce has never been more important. We’ll keep working with Montana’s employers to bring new people into the workforce and make sure they get the training and skills they need to succeed, thrive, and prosper.”

Montana’s unemployment rate in recent months has been the lowest since records started being kept in 1976.

Also in March, the state’s total employment hit a new high — 545,360 workers. That’s up by more than 3,200 workers compared to February.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.6% in March, down 0.2 percentage points from February’s rate.

Inflation has risen 8.5% over the past 12 months, a 40-year high. That’s driven prices sharply higher for purchases including gasoline, airfare, used cars and trucks and fuel oil.

“At a 41-year high, inflation is robbing Montanans of their hard-earned money and erasing gains they’re getting with their take-home pay,” Gianforte said in the statement. “It’s far past time for the Biden administration to stop passing the buck and get inflation under control.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

