Hendersonville, NC

Fire reported at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville

By Rebecca Walter, Hendersonville Times-News
 1 day ago
A fire was discovered at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, April 15, a Pardee spokesperson confirmed.

The fire was controlled at approximately 3:33 p.m., according to an update shortly after 4 p.m. from the City of Hendersonville. The fire was located on the second and third floors of the hospital.

All patients are safe, according to spokespersons for both the city and Pardee. Clinical patients have been relocated within the hospital. Behavioral health patients have been moved to an offsite location.

Hendersonville Fire Department is at the scene and in the process of removing smoke from the building and assisting hospital staff, the city said.

This story will be updated.

