St. Cloud to consider increasing Lincoln Center occupancy, allowing more staff

By Imani Cruzen, St. Cloud Times
 1 day ago
ST. CLOUD — The St. Cloud Zoning Board of Appeals will meet Tuesday to hear a request to increase occupancy at The Lincoln Center, allowing for increased staffing and privacy for residents.

The proposal would increase the shelter's maximum overnight occupancy from 20 to 50, allowing 29 residents and 21 staff, visitors or volunteers.

Homeless Helping Homeless Executive Director Harry Fleegel said the occupancy increase would allow more staff, volunteers and others to work inside the center, which is off Lincoln Avenue SE, and provide space to create more privacy for residents. Currently, the center has 19 residents, only allowing for one other person there besides residents.

“When somebody comes in to clean, then we have to ask somebody else to leave so we don't exceed our occupancy which is kind of cumbersome when you're trying to run an organization and or when people need services,” Fleegel said.

Social workers or mental health workers meeting with clients have to go to a back room or outside to create some confidentiality, Fleegel said. The changes would expand the space into already existing parts of the building, rather than increase the size of the building.

Proposed changes include a dedicated registration office, nurse’s office, service provider consultation room and secure entry, according to a board memorandum. The current sleeping area would be repurposed into a dining and lounge area.

Residents currently sleep in one room, which isn’t conducive to privacy or security, Fleegel said. Part of the proposal includes the addition of 24 lockable sleeping modules, similar to the Avivo Village indoor tiny homes in Minneapolis, where residents could keep their belongings, charge their phones and sleep.

“So the privacy thing is probably the most important part here, and the same with the sleeping. You want to sleep in a room with 19 other people? Or would you prefer to sleep in a room all by yourself with a secure door? It just makes things nicer for the folks that we’re taking care of and enables them to heal and move on a little quicker,” Fleegel said.

Another phase of the proposal would increase occupancy to 59 residents and 31 staff, visitors and outreach workers after 2022, according to the memorandum. Clothing and furniture donations would be relocated off-site and 25 more modules for 30 people and additional bathrooms would be added to the center. Fleegel doesn’t see that phase happening anytime soon, but including it in the proposal allows for that option as needed, he said.

Since The Lincoln Center does temporary care while connecting residents with longer-term options, Fleegel says the goal isn’t to accumulate residents but to move them on to places that best suit their needs. That’s difficult to do when people are unhoused and struggle to access those services or be reached by outreach workers, Fleegel said.

“There is some nervousness out there whenever something new happens in a neighborhood then some people get concerned, ‘How will this affect us?’ We're trying our best to make it nice for everybody, our neighbors, the whole community and our residents,” Fleegel said.

Government
