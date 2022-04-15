ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud man charged with choking woman, dragging her by the hair

By St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pU4oD_0fAdJ0Zp00

ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man faces three assault charges after allegedly choking a woman and dragging her around an apartment by her hair, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Terrell Tywon Wilson, 25, is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to the complaint against him, officers from the St. Cloud Police Department were dispatched to a domestic assault in progress in the 600 block of Ninth Street South on Thursday.

A woman at the scene told police Wilson got on top of her and choked her so she could not breathe or speak. Then she said Wilson pulled out some of her hair and cut her finger, the complaint said. Officers observed swelling and redness on the woman's neck and the hair that was pulled from her head.

Wilson told police he should be arrested for what he did, and said he choked the woman, pulled her hair and dragged her around the living room, the complaint said.

He said he choked the woman twice and "kind of blacked out" and destroyed other things in the apartment.

Wilson was booked in Stearns County jail and had a court date scheduled for Friday.

Comments / 1

Related
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Shot, Killed in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Cloud woman was shot and killed in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Ta-Nasha Austin of St. Cloud was shot just after 7:30 a.m. Friday outside of a home. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where she died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Bring Me The News

Coon Rapids woman charged with assaulting her father

A 37-year-old Coon Rapids woman previously cited for destroying an elderly couple's groceries while driving for Instacart now faces domestic assault charges. Tara Olivia Plum is charged in Anoka County District Court with two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault and one count of obstructing the legal process for allegedly attacking her father Wednesday.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Complex

South Dakota Man Sentenced to Jail After His Mother Accidentally Served His Weed Brownies at Senior Center

A South Dakota man has to spend time in jail after his mother mistakenly served his weed brownies to senior citizens at a local community center. The Associated Press reports Michael Koranda, 46, has been ordered to spend 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge. Additionally, Koranda will have to complete two years of probation; pay more than $3,400 in court costs and restitution; and write an apology letter to the seniors who got sick from eating his weed brownies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Domestic Violence#Police
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dragged as her car is stolen in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a car last week. Police said that on March 20 at 6:16 p.m., the car was stolen from a parking lot on the 1000 block of North High Street. The owner, a 26-year-old woman, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy