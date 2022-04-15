St. Cloud man charged with choking woman, dragging her by the hair

ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man faces three assault charges after allegedly choking a woman and dragging her around an apartment by her hair, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Terrell Tywon Wilson, 25, is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to the complaint against him, officers from the St. Cloud Police Department were dispatched to a domestic assault in progress in the 600 block of Ninth Street South on Thursday.

A woman at the scene told police Wilson got on top of her and choked her so she could not breathe or speak. Then she said Wilson pulled out some of her hair and cut her finger, the complaint said. Officers observed swelling and redness on the woman's neck and the hair that was pulled from her head.

Wilson told police he should be arrested for what he did, and said he choked the woman, pulled her hair and dragged her around the living room, the complaint said.

He said he choked the woman twice and "kind of blacked out" and destroyed other things in the apartment.

Wilson was booked in Stearns County jail and had a court date scheduled for Friday.