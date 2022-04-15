ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud woman charged with hitting man with car

By St. Cloud Times
 1 day ago
ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud woman faces charges for allegedly taking a man's car and striking him with the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Joanna Denise Williams, 36, is charged with felony threats of violence and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to the complaint against her, law enforcement was dispatched to a St. Cloud residence around 2 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a stolen vehicle and assault.

A man at the scene told police Williams took his vehicle and hit him with the vehicle as she left. The man said he let Williams use his vehicle earlier but when she refused to give the vehicle back he stood in front of the car and told her he was going to call the police, the complaint said.

Williams then allegedly put the car in drive and drove towards him, the man told police. He said Williams struck him with the vehicle in the shins so he jumped on top of the vehicle so he would not get run over. As he was on top of the vehicle he yelled at her to stop but Williams allegedly kept driving, the complaint said.

The man said he eventually fell off of the vehicle and hit the ground. He did not know whether he hit his head or lost consciousness when he hit the ground and told police Williams then drove away and did not stop to see if he was alright, the complaint said.

Officers observed shin injuries and road rash on the man's left arm.

Williams denied being at the man's apartment or using the man's vehicle.

She was booked in Stearns County jail and had a court date scheduled Friday.

Jason Schmidt
1d ago

Misdemeanor assault? if that was any man doing that to a woman it would be 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon. Prison for sure for a man, slap on the wrist for women.

