ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Former Illini basketball point guard gets a new start out east at St. John's

By Staff report
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZfwB_0fAdIoXP00

After two seasons at Illinois, sophomore guard Andre Curbelo announced Friday on Twitter he was transferring to play basketball at St. John's.

"Back to where everything started" he wrote in alternating uppercase and lowercase letters with an emoji of the Statue of Liberty. Then he used a hashtag that he's coming home.

Curbelo moved from Puerto Rico to Long Island when he was 13 years old. He quickly found success in college, earning the Big Ten Conference's Sixth Man of the Year award as a freshman in the 2020-21 season. That season, he averaged 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists and played in all 31 games off the bench.

Illinois won the Big Ten Tournament title and was second in conference play.

But Curbelo was plagued by lingering concussion issues in his sophomore season and was limited to just 19 of 33 games — including two because of a positive COVID-19 test. The sophomore averaged 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists but struggled scoring with a 32.9% field-goal percentage which included 17.6% from behind the 3-point line.

Illinois was upset by Indiana in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament then lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row. The Illini finished 23-10 overall and 15-5 in the Big Ten.

NCAA loss:Technicals, Trent and Illini basketball: How Twitter reacted to this NCAA Tournament loss

Curbelo entered the transfer portal in March. He wrote in a social media post, "I'm thankful I was part of two amazing teams here at the University of Illinois and for the relationships I have made. I'm thankful for all of the support from the Orange Krush. You all were my energy and the reason I never stopped pushing. Unfortunately, my time here at the UIUC has come to an end and I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

According to the Champaign News-Gazette, Curbelo will be surrounded by familiar faces at St. John's in fellow Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) High School teammates Drissa Traore and Rafael Pinzon. A.J. Storr, who decommitted from Illinois last year, will join the Red Storm in 2022-23. St. John's was 17-15 overall and 8-11 in the Big East this season.

On Tuesday, freshman guard Brandin Podziemski became the third Illini player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. Junior forward Omar Payne announced he was leaving Illinois earlier this month.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2025 small forward Cooper Flagg

Iowa and head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery aren’t wasting any time letting class of 2025 small forward Cooper Flagg know how much they like his game. The Hawkeyes offered the 6-foot-8, 195 pound wing from Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, Maine. It’s obviously very early in the 2025 cycle and Flagg just finished up his freshman season. As a result, there aren’t really any player recruiting rankings to look at yet. Still, the Iowa offer and recent interest from Michigan and UCLA shows the power-five ability coaching staffs feel Flagg possesses. 247Sports national basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London wrote a...
NEWPORT, ME
WCIA

Underwood: Skyy’s “talents speak for themselves”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With Skyy Clark’s signature, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood can finally talk about the diamond of his 2022 recruiting class in public. The Illini coach praised Clark’s work ethic, and said his knee injury is not a concern for the coaching staff. Not just with Clark, Underwood believes the whole incoming class […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa softball vs. Ohio State – game one

Iowa softball matched up with Ohio State for game one of a three-game series at Bob Pearl Softball Field in Iowa City on April 15, 2022. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 7-3. Three home runs were hit by Iowa. Iowa left fielder Riley Sheehy and lead-off hitter Brylee Klosterman both...
IOWA CITY, IA
WCIA

Future Illini attend Jordan Brand Classic All Star game

CHICAGO (WCIA) — A couple of future Illini are in Chicago for the Jordan Brand Classic All Star game. Signees Ty Rodgers and Skyy Clark got to see each other again before suiting up in orange and blue. With 22 of the country’s top 30 ranked players in the Class of 2022 all in one […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign, IL
College Basketball
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
Champaign, IL
Basketball
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Champaign, IL
College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
WCIA

Statewide Fighting Illini Tailgate Tour to be launched in May

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and the University of Illinois Alumni Association have partnered to launch the Fighting Illini Tailgate Tour, a seven-city barnstorm around the state in May and June. Officials said the Tour will feature coaches, student-athletes and administrators in tailgate-themed, family-friendly events. The events are […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville native Anaya Peoples commits to DePaul

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples announced she’s transferring to DePaul from Notre Dame. The junior guard played at Notre Dame for three years. Freshman year, Peoples played in 17 games with 10 starts, averaging 12.6 total points. Sophomore year, she played in 20 games, with 19 starts averaging 9.1 total points. Junior […]
DANVILLE, IL
Wyoming News

Montana State defensive line looks to rebuild after losing three starters from last season

It’s been an offseason of roster turnover for the Montana State defense, with the Bobcats losing five defensive starters from the 2021 season. “It was definitely weird coming back after the (FCS) championship game and coming (into the weight room) for the first lift and looking around like, ‘Dang, I’m probably one of the oldest guys here,’” rising junior linebacker Nolan Askelson said. “It never felt like that before.” That...
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illini#Ncaa Tournament#New Start#Point Guard#Twitter#The Ncaa Tournament
KWQC

The Rock Falls Rockets edge out a win in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Falls jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead just two innings into their matchup with United Township, but getting a win wouldn’t be that easy. The Panthers clawed their way back in the third inning, tying the game up at four. But as quick as UT tied it up, the Rockets jumped back on top a half an inning later. The Panthers would keep it close the rest of the way, but Rock Falls took an 8-7 win back home.
EAST MOLINE, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

1K+
Followers
947
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy