Former Illini basketball point guard gets a new start out east at St. John's

After two seasons at Illinois, sophomore guard Andre Curbelo announced Friday on Twitter he was transferring to play basketball at St. John's.

"Back to where everything started" he wrote in alternating uppercase and lowercase letters with an emoji of the Statue of Liberty. Then he used a hashtag that he's coming home.

Curbelo moved from Puerto Rico to Long Island when he was 13 years old. He quickly found success in college, earning the Big Ten Conference's Sixth Man of the Year award as a freshman in the 2020-21 season. That season, he averaged 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists and played in all 31 games off the bench.

Illinois won the Big Ten Tournament title and was second in conference play.

But Curbelo was plagued by lingering concussion issues in his sophomore season and was limited to just 19 of 33 games — including two because of a positive COVID-19 test. The sophomore averaged 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists but struggled scoring with a 32.9% field-goal percentage which included 17.6% from behind the 3-point line.

Illinois was upset by Indiana in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament then lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row. The Illini finished 23-10 overall and 15-5 in the Big Ten.

Curbelo entered the transfer portal in March. He wrote in a social media post, "I'm thankful I was part of two amazing teams here at the University of Illinois and for the relationships I have made. I'm thankful for all of the support from the Orange Krush. You all were my energy and the reason I never stopped pushing. Unfortunately, my time here at the UIUC has come to an end and I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

According to the Champaign News-Gazette, Curbelo will be surrounded by familiar faces at St. John's in fellow Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) High School teammates Drissa Traore and Rafael Pinzon. A.J. Storr, who decommitted from Illinois last year, will join the Red Storm in 2022-23. St. John's was 17-15 overall and 8-11 in the Big East this season.

On Tuesday, freshman guard Brandin Podziemski became the third Illini player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. Junior forward Omar Payne announced he was leaving Illinois earlier this month.